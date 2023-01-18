NEWS RELEASE
The Lewisville Dixie League will hold baseball and girls softball sign-ups on the following dates and times:
The Lewisville Dixie League will hold baseball and girls softball sign-ups on the following dates and times:
Sign-ups will be at the old Richburg Fire Department station on Main Street in Richburg.
Dick’s Sporting Goods at 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd. in Rock Hill will have a special discount day for Lewisville Dixie League families on Saturday, February 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dixie League sign-ups are for boys and girls ages 3-18.
Baseball registration fees are:
Softball Registration fees:
Note: Anybody that signs up after the first four dates could be placed on a waiting list.
A parent or legal guardian must sign you up and a birth certificate is required for players.
