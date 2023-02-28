If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.

For many months, it has appeared that City of Chester voters would have the opportunity to vote on reducing the size of Chester City Council. With two council members from each of the four wards and a mayor, there are nine voting members on the dais for meetings. That is more than Chester County Council, more than the Chester County School Board and more than the councils in Rock Hill and Columbia, both of which have populations that dwarf Chester’s.

Trending Videos