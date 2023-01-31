I once noted that I like barbecued ribs and I like ice cream, but I don’t think I’d like the two mixed up in bowl together. Apparently, I shouldn’t say they too loud, because somebody might actually do it.

Just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl, the folks at Hormel have unveiled chili cheese dip flavored beer. For all of you that have ever wished your cold, delicious brew could taste more like chili powder, grease and fake cheese…actually none of you have ever wished that.

Trending Videos