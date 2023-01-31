I once noted that I like barbecued ribs and I like ice cream, but I don’t think I’d like the two mixed up in bowl together. Apparently, I shouldn’t say they too loud, because somebody might actually do it.
Just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl, the folks at Hormel have unveiled chili cheese dip flavored beer. For all of you that have ever wished your cold, delicious brew could taste more like chili powder, grease and fake cheese…actually none of you have ever wished that.
That American lager used in this hellish concoction features barley malt and flaked corn, which I guess gives you a mild corn chip note. They then add in a mix of “savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder” to complete the recipe.
Now, I get that beer is sometimes mixed in with melted cheese for various dips. I had a spicy beer cheese dip not too long ago that tasted OK. This is a whole different thing, though. The refreshment that a nice, cold beer provides on a hot day would be wrecked by the taste of chili powder and cheese and the spicy delight that chili and cheese lay on your palate on a cold night is an ill fit with cold, thirst-quenching beer. If we’re totally trying to mix the flavor of beer and dip, shouldn’t there also be hot peppers and sour cream in the beer too? Not all good things compliment one another like peanut butter and chocolate do. When you combine those things, you get delicious peanut butter cups, when you mash up beer and chili you get weirdo Frankenstein poop in a can.
Let’s just take some random things everybody likes and imagine what it would be like to combine them. I think it’s safe to assume most people enjoy fireworks. People come from miles around to watch the sky light up with color and fire on July 4. People also like mashed potatoes. They are offered in some form or another at fast food joints and high dollar eateries.
“Waiter, I had a question…the steak comes with something called firework taters. What is that exactly?”
“Oh, it’s a very exciting dish our chefs worked up. We bring you generous scoop of mashed potatoes with sea salt, fresh-cracked black pepper, butter and garlic that explode in your face.”
“Wait…what? Why would I want something to blow up in my face?”
“Well, we figure folks like potatoes and bottle rockets, so we combined the two!”
“But you’ve made it safe somehow?”
“No, you’ll probably lose a lip and be badly burned but it will look REALLY cool. There are five clusters of explosives, all in a different color.”
See how terrible that sounds? Loading up a big firework rocket with mashed potatoes wouldn’t be any better.
“So does this one paint the sky red, white and blue?” you might ask the guy at the fireworks stand?
“No, just the white. It’s blows mashed potatoes everywhere when it explodes. It looks like the sky popped a giant zit or something.”
I would like to tell you that the world rightly rejected this nonsense, but I just clicked on the “buy this beer” link to see how much a six-pack would cost and got a message that they are completely sold out. A quick internet search also informed me that barbecue-flavored ice cream is a thing that exists on this planet and that people apparently also glaze ribs with ice cream. I told you I never should have said it out loud. Someone is probably lighting the fuse on some firework taters as we speak…