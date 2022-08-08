Some students in Chester County who may struggle with getting school supplies are going to have an easier time of it, thanks to the community members who donated at the Chester County School District’s annual “Pack the Bus” this past Saturday.
Cheerleaders from all three county high schools were out at the Chester Walmart to encourage donors to come by and donate school supplies and monetary donations for the Pack the Bus event. Chester County School District staffers were also stationed in front of the bus, which would be packed with school supplies.
District Marketing and Communications Director Chris Christoff said the donations of supplies and monetary donations would be used for students across the county who are in need.
Christoff said the district holds this event during Tax Free Weekend so that the cost of the supplies is not as high as they might otherwise be, to encourage donations. He acknowledged that the recent economic downturn may have slowed down donations a bit, compared to previous years. But because of those same economic issues, school supplies are even more of a crucial item for kids in need.
“I think it comes as a huge help for those who need it.
“We are grateful for every donation we do get,” said Christoff. He said the district’s business partners have also been helping by making donations at the district office.
School supplies were also a feature at many of the Back to School events, some held the same day. Parents were able to outfit their kids with supplies at those events, like the Back 2 School Bash sponsored by the City of Chester at the City’s Aquatic and Fitness Center.