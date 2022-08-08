Some students in Chester County who may struggle with getting school supplies are going to have an easier time of it, thanks to the community members who donated at the Chester County School District’s annual “Pack the Bus” this past Saturday.

Cheerleaders from all three county high schools were out at the Chester Walmart to encourage donors to come by and donate school supplies and monetary donations for the Pack the Bus event. Chester County School District staffers were also stationed in front of the bus, which would be packed with school supplies.

