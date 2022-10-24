GREAT FALLS — Dr. Henry Clayton “Speedy” Starnes Jr. passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home in Great Falls, S.C.

The funeral service for Dr. Starnes will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Hampton Street, Great Falls, S.C. A reception for family and friends will be held in the church Parish Hall following the service.

