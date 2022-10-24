GREAT FALLS — Dr. Henry Clayton “Speedy” Starnes Jr. passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home in Great Falls, S.C.
The funeral service for Dr. Starnes will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 30 Hampton Street, Great Falls, S.C. A reception for family and friends will be held in the church Parish Hall following the service.
The family will be at the home of Jeannette Starnes in Great Falls, S.C.
Dr. Starnes was born in Rock Hill, S.C. on July 6, 1927, and was the son of Henry Clayton Houston Starnes and Alma Boyd Starnes. He was the loving husband of Jeannette Norman Starnes for over 61 years. Dr. Starnes was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where he was a lay reader and served in various positions on the vestry. He was a frequent delegate to the Diocese of Upper South Carolina annual conventions.
Dr. Starnes was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, where he played football. He continued his football career at Presbyterian College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Presbyterian College in 1951, Master of Education from the University of South Carolina in 1961, Educational Specialist degree from the University of South Carolina in 1975 and his Doctor of Education degree from the University of South Carolina in 1977. He was a veteran of World War II, where he served on a Navy hospital ship.
Dr. Starnes began a 43-year career in education at Great Falls High School in 1951, where he was a guidance counselor and coach. He was named the principal of the high school in 1963 and was an integral participant in the integration of the schools in Great Falls. Dr. Starnes also served as Interim Superintendent of Education for the Chester County School District in 1992.
In 1988, he was named South Carolina’s Outstanding Administrator by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He also served as President of the South Carolina Association of Secondary School Principals (1987 to 1988), President of the South Carolina High School League (1982-1983) and a member of the Commission of Secondary Schools (1985-1991).
After his retirement from education, Dr. Starnes turned to community service focused on the Town of Great Falls. He served as town councilman for two years (1996 to 1998) and then went on to serve as mayor of the town for twelve years (1998 to 2010). He also served on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Association of South Carolina from 2006 to 2009.
Dr. Starnes was a longtime member of the Great Falls Lions Club, where he served as the secretary for many years. Dr. Starnes also took an avid interest in the revitalization of Great Falls. He served on the Catawba-Wateree Hydro Re-Licensing Stakeholder team and always had a vision of what Great Falls could be once the nature-based tourism project was complete.
Dr. Starnes is survived by his wife, Jeannette Starnes; his children, Cindy (Eric) Davis and Hank (Tammy) Starnes; and two grandchildren, Clayton Starnes and Elizabeth Davis. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margaret Jackson and Mary Emma Hambright; and one brother, Bill (Mary) Starnes as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Starnes was preceded in death by one sister, Sara Starnes Shingler.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to his caregivers: Ms. Pat Brown, Ms. Rhonda Jones and Ms. Maribel Furtick for taking loving care of our father. In addition, the family thanks all of his former students, teachers and co-workers for their continued support throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Great Falls School & Community Scholarship Fund, 411 Sunset Avenue, Great Falls, SC 29055; or GRASP, P.O. Box 424, Great Falls, SC 29055.