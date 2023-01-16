CHESTER — Dr. Michelle Collins Munnell died peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

A visitation service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Rock Hill, S.C. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s with Father Augustine Guzman officiating.

Trending Videos