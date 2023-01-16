CHESTER — Dr. Michelle Collins Munnell died peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
A visitation service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Rock Hill, S.C. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s with Father Augustine Guzman officiating.
She was born Oct. 30, 1967, in Charlotte, N.C. to David Lawrence Collins and Sarah Blaney Collins of Chester, S.C. She attended Lewisville High School, graduating Valedictorian in 1985. She then received her undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston (1989) and her Master in Industrial Psychology from the University of North Carolina Charlotte (1992). While working a summer job at Carowinds, she met her husband of 25 years, Bak Munnell. She worked many years with Nations Bank and Bank of America. While having four children, she completed her Doctorate in Child Psychology at the University of South Carolina (2013). She was a fantastic mother to her children. In addition to homeschooling, she was active in all their activities, music, and sports. Michelle leaves a mark on her community with the multiple groups she founded, such as her Girl Scout Troop, which she led for 15 years, and a local Catholic First Friday Social Group.
Michelle was one of those special people with a talent for making friends and helping others feel welcome and at ease. Her house and kitchen were always open for anyone who needed a chat or a cookie. Her passions in life were her faith, family, books, and chocolate. Michelle’s absence will be deeply felt by anyone who had the pleasure of interacting with her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Bak Munnell, and her four children, Madison, Sydney, Mary Catherine and Alexander Munnell; her brothers, Sean (Paige Baker) and Chris (Cristie) Collins; and her many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by both sets of grandparents, Sidney Blaney and Willie Mae Stokes Blaney, Joseph Collins and Edna Wagner; her maternal aunts, Ann and Katheryn; and uncle, John Blaney Jr.