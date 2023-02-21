A months-long investigation led to a pair of drug-related arrests last week.
In recent months, narcotic investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of federal law enforcement resources, focused their efforts on an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl based products and methamphetamine in the Great Falls area of Chester County.
During the investigation, it was determined that Thomas Clayton Price and Haley Dawn Garris were involved in the distribution of both fentanyl and methamphetamine. This investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence located on Shadow Lane in Great Falls on Feb. 16. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators arrested Price and Garris and seized various quantities of substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine. As a result of this investigation thus far, Price and Garris are both facing numerous charges. Garris currently stands charged with distribution of methamphetamine, first offense, distribution of a Schedule II (Fentanyl) controlled substance, first offense, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Schedule II (Fentanyl) and Trafficking in Methamphetamine, first offense.
Price is charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule II (Fentanyl) controlled Substance, second offense, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, second offense, one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute Fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, second offense.
Bond was denied for Price and Garris on all charges and the two remain incarcerated at the Chester County Detention Center.