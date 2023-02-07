It was fitting that Duke Energy’s former Relicensing Project Manager Mark Oakley was present recently at the signing of the lease between Duke and the SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the five islands, especially Dearborn Islands that would become Dearborn Island State Park. After all, it was Oakley who oversaw the relicensing project many years ago. A product of many years of work, this lease signing comes about a month before the first recreational release of water on the Catawba River in areas created by Duke Energy for recreational whitewater use.
At the lease signing ceremony, Oakley reflected on the project and the people who made it happen.
“This feels very good. I remember all of the meetings we held years and years ago here at the Great Falls War Memorial building. I always walked away after talking to the Great Falls people and the SC PRT people and what I felt was their love for the community, their vision for the community and their hopes for the community. They turned into outstanding partners, and they were always the first ones to say ‘Can I help?’ ‘What can I do?’ and ‘Call me’.
“They are on my short list of outstanding partners, and it’s good to see outstanding things happen for outstanding partners,” he said.
This lease signing is another milestone in the total relicensing and outdoor recreation project that Duke Energy took on beginning in 2003.
Current Duke Licensing Project Manager Tami Steyer said in her opening remarks, “we have waited a long time to get here.”
Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley told the assembled officials, “Thank you to Duke Energy and the state park service for their dedication, commitment and investments into our community. You are the kickstart to what this community has needed since the mill sites were abandoned. You have come to a poverty-stricken community and poured out your time and money into us, and we will forever be grateful for the opportunities that this will bring.
“I want to assure you today that we will do everything we can to ensure that your time and investments are not taken for granted, and that these opportunities that are presented are not pushed aside,” he said
“We want to bring fruition to our town. It’s easy to say no when there’s no work to be done; change is something that we are enduring, and we will do all that we can to embrace this moment,” Brantley said.
In closing, Brantley said, “I am very optimistic about what is in store for this town because of the opportunities you have provided for us.”
Jeff Lineberger, Director of Relicensing for Duke Energy provided a history of the relicensing project.
He began with some Great Falls history.
“This place is special for a lot of reasons, it has been special for over 200 years. George Washington thought this place was special enough to build a military reservation out there on the island we are talking about today. And Thomas Jefferson made it happen. And the War Secretary, Henry Dearborn, was the one that actually built this place. So from 1803 to 1817, this place, Great Falls, was protect ting the security of the United States. This place has been special for a long time, and I’m sure our native American folks could tell you it was special for a long time before that,” Lineberger said.
“This place has always been special, but this room became special for a lot of us starting in March of 2003 when we started the negotiations for the new license for the hydro power project,” he said.
“For three years every single month, this room was full of people. What we were doing, what Duke had decided that instead of just using the regulatory process to prepare our relicensing application, that the hydro project was so important to the region that we needed to bring in the community and have them help write our license application,” he said. “Because how we run the hydro stations and where and what kinds of recreation facilities we put in, all of that impacts the communities, it impacts economic development opportunities, it impacts recreation, it impacts quality of life,” he said.
The relicensing agreement contains much, including the opportunity for SCPRT to lease Dearborn Island and build a new state park, Lineberger said. He said including the lease of the islands was “a classic no-brainer of the right thing to do.”
“We’re here today to sign the lease. This is a big step: it’s a big step for our company, it’s a big step for Great Falls and a really big step for this region…People get to love a river when they use it and when they see it and can feel it and can play in it, they love that river. When people love a river that gives the region a basis to be secure — to be secure with its water supply, to be secure with its economic opportunities, and to be secure with its quality of life. Great Falls is going to be the hub of a whole lot of stuff that will come in the near future,” he said.
The remarks of Randy Herrin, VP of Renewables and Lake Services for Duke, looked ahead to the future.
“This is a chance for Duke Energy, for the Town and the parks to work together and uncover the history of the area and tell the story for generations to come.
“I’m looking forward to the day I can come back to Great Falls and see the benefits this facility has brought to this community again,” he said.
He said the grand opening for the water release at the Long Bypass Reach (LBR) would be March 15.
“I’m optimistic about what is in store,” Herrin said.
Paul McCormack Park Director with SCPRT and Duane Parrish Director of SCPRT also provided remarks before Parrish Joined Randy Herrin in officially signing the lease for Dearborn Island (and the other four islands), paving the way for Dearborn Island State Park.
Check in a future issue for comments from Park Director Paul McCormack and SCPRT Director Duane Parrish.