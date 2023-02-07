It was fitting that Duke Energy’s former Relicensing Project Manager Mark Oakley was present recently at the signing of the lease between Duke and the SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the five islands, especially Dearborn Islands that would become Dearborn Island State Park. After all, it was Oakley who oversaw the relicensing project many years ago. A product of many years of work, this lease signing comes about a month before the first recreational release of water on the Catawba River in areas created by Duke Energy for recreational whitewater use.

At the lease signing ceremony, Oakley reflected on the project and the people who made it happen.

Check in a future issue for comments from Park Director Paul McCormack and SCPRT Director Duane Parrish.

Trending Videos