On a windy Monday in October, Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Tyson Blanton was blown away, but not by the weather, although the wind threatened to carry her and the “big check” she held off, but by the work of the Saluda Health Center, which many know as the North Central Family Medicine clinic.
Blanton presented the $1,000 check for Duke Energy’s support of the Community Medicine Foundation, the non-profit that supports the Saluda Health Center and the Community Medicine Pharmacy.
The Health Center has moved from their former location to the new offices located on Saluda Street, and they decided it was a time to make the name change, explained Health Center Manager Tonja Craig before the check presentation.
Also present at the check presentation was Community Medicine Foundation board member George Caldwell, who sought the donation from Duke for the Health Center.
Saluda Health Center Director Ernest Brown said the funds would be used for Health Center clients who need specialty services.
“This will be for those people who don’t have insurance, and they may need to be referred to a gynecologist, or an oncologist for cancer treatments, and they don’t have the money. They’re our patient, and we help pay for them,” he said. That is the reason the clinic seeks outside contributions, Brown added.
“We like to partner with other organizations, corporate as well, because we can’t do it all ourselves. We are a private non-profit that is here to serve the medical community and provide medical care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Every donation we can get will help some person who is sick get better medical care in the community, care they wouldn’t get otherwise,” he said.
Tyson Blanton said Duke Energy feels it is important to support health initiatives, “because we know that is the building block for everything else in the community. You can’t live a full life unless your health comes first,” she said.