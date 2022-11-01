Saluda Health Center check

Duke Energy donated $1,000 recently to the Saluda Health Center’s Community Medicine Foundation to support their efforts to provide specialty healthcare for community members. Pictured from left to right, Community Medicine Foundation board member George Caldwell, Saluda Health Center Director Ernest Brown and Duke Energy Government and Community relations Manager Tyson Blanton.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

On a windy Monday in October, Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Tyson Blanton was blown away, but not by the weather, although the wind threatened to carry her and the “big check” she held off, but by the work of the Saluda Health Center, which many know as the North Central Family Medicine clinic.

Blanton presented the $1,000 check for Duke Energy’s support of the Community Medicine Foundation, the non-profit that supports the Saluda Health Center and the Community Medicine Pharmacy.

Trending Videos