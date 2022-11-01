TERRY CAPTURE

Tyler Terry after being captured at the end of a week-long manhunt last year.

 FILE PHOTO

Eighteen months ago, Tyler Terry was the subject of a weeklong manhunt and was connected to a string of violent crimes. Today, he will finally make an appearance in court.

The story of Terry and Adrienne Simpson began last May, when the two were parked at the Bojangles in Richburg after hours. A Chester County sheriff’s deputy pulled in to see if the two were out of gas or needed help with a flat tire. When she did, the car with Terry and Simpson inside sped away. Other deputies joined in the high-speed chase, which ended up stretching through multiple counties. Shots were fire at the deputies, including one that pierced a windshield and narrowly missed hitting a deputy in the head. The car eventually wrecked very near where the case began. The two suspects exited and fled on foot. Simpson was captured quickly, but Terry made it into the thick Richburg woods and disappeared. Over the next week, the hunt for Terry, which involved over 300 law enforcement officers from agencies all over the state, became a national story. At one point, hope of capturing him started to dim, but six days into the hunt officers laid eyes on him for the first time in days. He was taken without a shot being fired, as he was found asleep on the ground near some power lines in the location of the Jones-Hamilton Plant.

