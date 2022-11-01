Eighteen months ago, Tyler Terry was the subject of a weeklong manhunt and was connected to a string of violent crimes. Today, he will finally make an appearance in court.
The story of Terry and Adrienne Simpson began last May, when the two were parked at the Bojangles in Richburg after hours. A Chester County sheriff’s deputy pulled in to see if the two were out of gas or needed help with a flat tire. When she did, the car with Terry and Simpson inside sped away. Other deputies joined in the high-speed chase, which ended up stretching through multiple counties. Shots were fire at the deputies, including one that pierced a windshield and narrowly missed hitting a deputy in the head. The car eventually wrecked very near where the case began. The two suspects exited and fled on foot. Simpson was captured quickly, but Terry made it into the thick Richburg woods and disappeared. Over the next week, the hunt for Terry, which involved over 300 law enforcement officers from agencies all over the state, became a national story. At one point, hope of capturing him started to dim, but six days into the hunt officers laid eyes on him for the first time in days. He was taken without a shot being fired, as he was found asleep on the ground near some power lines in the location of the Jones-Hamilton Plant.
There has still not been much elaboration on what may have prompted it, but Terry and Simpson allegedly began a violent binge on May 2 of last year. On that day, Thomas Durell Hardin of Lowery Row in York County was murdered. On May 19, once the manhunt had begun in Chester County, York County law enforcement charged Terry with Hardin’s murder, along with additional charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They added additional charges of first-degree burglary, injury to property and attempted murder in relation to other shootings in York that same day.
Also on May 2, Simpson’s husband Eugene Simpson was reported missing. His body was eventually found on a roadside near Great Falls and within 24 hours both Terry and Adrienne Simpson were charged in his murder. According to warrants, Terry shot and killed the victim, with he and Adrienne Simpson dumping his body off of Stroud Rd.
The City of Chester Police Department obtained warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first degree burglary, discharging a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol and malicious injury to personal property for Terry, with accessory charges leveled against Adrienne Simpson in relation to a shooting that occurred on Ehrlich Street. Additionally, three counts of attempted murder were brought against Terry by City police in connection with a May 2 shooting that occurred at the Chester location of Taco Bell at 1715 J.A. Cochran Bypass. Simpson was charged with accessory after the fact in that incident.
On May 15, Terry and Adrienne Simpson had allegedly made their way to St. Louis, Missouri. According to various media reports, they stole a license plate from a truck there sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and put it on their vehicle. Less than two hours later, they allegedly shot Barbara and Stanley Goodkin as they were driving on the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard. Barbara was killed as a result of a gunshot to the head, while her husband survived wounds to the leg and chest, with the latter apparently being at least partially repelled by a cell phone. Within an hour, just before midnight, Terry and Adrienne Simpson are alleged to have shot Dr. Sergei Zacharev outside the Drury Inn in Brentwood as he waited for an Uber. The motive in both shootings is believed to have been robbery and there was no known connection of any kind between the victims and the subjects. The two are then believed to have purchased drugs somewhere in St. Louis before returning to South Carolina. The duo was also charged with more than a dozen additional offenses in relation to the high-speed chase.
Within a week of Terry finally being captured, he and Simpson were connected to an additional crime. In early June of last year, the two were named suspects in a May 17 murder in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the Memphis Police Department Twitter page, at 1:59 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call at Scheibler and Priscilla. A lone male subject, believed to be in his late 30s, was lying unresponsive in the roadway near a car, which had its emergency flashers engaged. The victim did not survive his injuries. About 20 hours later, Terry and Simpson were seen parked at the Richburg Bojangles and the high-speed chase began. At the time, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said he has been in contact with Memphis police and was told they would be seeking warrants against Terry and Simpson in connection to that death. Dorsey said his understanding is that the killing appears to have been motivated by a robbery.
Terry and Simpson were legally entitled to a bond hearing in front of a county magistrate, but it was largely procedural since a magistrate can’t set bond in a murder case. The two had bond denied and have been in the Chester County Detention Center ever since.
Late last week, the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office told the News & Reporter that Terry and Simpson would be in court this morning at 9:30. It is anticipated that the two will plead guilty to a number of charges. They will still be facing charges in both Missouri and Tennessee.