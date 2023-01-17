When you see a person making the same mistake over and over, even if you don’t normally butt into their business, you feel compelled to offer advice. I’m going to do that now … Popeye, you can do better than Olive Oyl.
Hopefully, you all know Popeye The Sailor Man. According to the internet (so it’s obviously true), he was not actually in the Navy originally, which I believed to be the case, but was in the Coast Guard. He did eventually join the Navy. Fine, either way he was serving his country. He had comically oversized forearms, had one eye that was kind of wonky and always had a pipe stuck in his mouth. Popeye had a girlfriend (the aforementioned Olive Oyl), to whom he seemed very dedicated. He loved her very much, it seemed, but every time he’d go out to sea, again to serve this great land, she’d be out catting around with this big, dumb guy named Bluto. Over and over, Bluto would be a jerk to her, she’d be in distress, and Popeye would swoop in to save her.
I have a lot of questions about this. First off, here is Popeye, bravely serving America and his lady couldn’t wait a couple of weeks for him to return to port. No sir, she was out looking for male company the minute Popeye was in open waters and with the same big, dumb guy that mistreated her time-and-again. Despite dressing in long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, she was not a prude . She was of poor moral fiber. Popeye didn’t just take her back, he frequently had to fight Bluto to do so. Is Olive Oyl worth catching a charge over? Not to me, man. Despite the weird eye thing and the pipe smoking, I believe Popeye could do better.
What he should have done was left his skinny, two-timing woman behind and joined up with the guys in G.I. Joe. He’d be at home there amongst other heroes fighting for his country. The other benefit would be that he’d be working alongside Scarlett and Lady J. He’d have more in common with them than Olive Oyl and both were drawn much prettier than his former lady friend, in my opinion.
We could have had a real twist that would see the once good, dutiful and virtuous Popeye turn to the dark side. Maybe constantly being betrayed by his former love would have him ready to lash out at the world and cast aside his good guy image. In that case he could join up the bad guys in Cobra to fight against the justice and peace he once upheld. Again, bonus here is the presence of the beautiful Baroness. Sure, sure, she and Destro probably had a thing going, but he always wore a weird metal mask. I think Popeye is much more her type.
Maybe Popeye could have worked his way into Rocky and Bullwinkle. Not to hang out with a talking moose and flying squirrel (cool as that would be) but to meet the lovely Natasha. She is married to Boris (or either they’ve been going steady a very long time) but he’s a weird little dude with a bad mustache who never changes his clothes. I think Popeye could easily win Natasha’s heart, or at least whip Boris and take his lady in the process.
Make better choices, is what I’m saying here Popeye. Hitching your wagon to a woman who runs around at every opportunity and leads you to having to eat spinach and throw hands is no way to live your life. You’re a hero so drop that zero. Check out the other options I’ve presented or just go for broke and try to win the hand of the loveliest cartoon in all of Cartoon Land, that being Jessica Rabbit of “Who Frame Roger Rabbit” fame. She might seem unattainable and ever winning her away from Roger Rabbit might seem like a pipe dream … but you’re always smoking that pipe, Popeye, so you’ve got a chance.