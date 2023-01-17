When you see a person making the same mistake over and over, even if you don’t normally butt into their business, you feel compelled to offer advice. I’m going to do that now … Popeye, you can do better than Olive Oyl.

Hopefully, you all know Popeye The Sailor Man. According to the internet (so it’s obviously true), he was not actually in the Navy originally, which I believed to be the case, but was in the Coast Guard. He did eventually join the Navy. Fine, either way he was serving his country. He had comically oversized forearms, had one eye that was kind of wonky and always had a pipe stuck in his mouth. Popeye had a girlfriend (the aforementioned Olive Oyl), to whom he seemed very dedicated. He loved her very much, it seemed, but every time he’d go out to sea, again to serve this great land, she’d be out catting around with this big, dumb guy named Bluto. Over and over, Bluto would be a jerk to her, she’d be in distress, and Popeye would swoop in to save her.

