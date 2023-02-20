GREAT FALLS — Edward Carson “Butch” Powers, 76, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Chase Catledge and the Rev. Sam Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends anytime at the home.
Butch was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Lancaster, and was a son of the late Carson and Louise Powers. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and a veteran of the US Air Force, having served in Vietnam. Butch was retired from Duke Energy as a Hydro O&M Tech 2. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Great Falls Masonic Lodge #277, the VFW and the American Legion. Butch enjoyed golf and gardening.
Butch is survived by his wife, Marilynn C. Powers; one daughter, Jennifer McAbee (Jamie) of Great Falls; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Evans of Indian Land; two sisters, Teresa Sowell (Billy) of Lancaster, and Cindy Ford (Wayne) of St. Matthews; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Sammy Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Powers; and a brother, Louis Powers.
Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.