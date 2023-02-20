GREAT FALLS — Edward Carson “Butch” Powers, 76, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Chase Catledge and the Rev. Sam Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends anytime at the home.

