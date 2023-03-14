It’s never over until all the votes are counted, but it’s pretty easy to figure out who will emerge as the winner of next week’s special election in Great Falls.
A special election became necessary when longtime Councilman Glenn Smith resigned his seat. Having just been reelected last year, Smith left an unexpired term of more than three years. When filing opened for the election, though, only Keevi Worthy entered the race.
Great Falls had a special election last year when Josh Brantley (then a council member) won the race for mayor. Kendell Alexander won that race to take Brantley’s former seat, besting Worthy in a very close race.
Still, because the possibility for write in candidates exists, there will still be an election next Tuesday, with the polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Brantley seemed to acknowledge the inevitable at a recent meeting, saying after filing for the race closed that he and the rest of Council looked forward to working with Worthy.