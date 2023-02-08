EMA Staff

Chester County Emergency Management Agency staff are, from left, Laura Kunzie, Deputy Director; Ed Darby, Director; Ray Dotson, Emergency Planner; Ben Grant, Senior Emergency Planner. Ray and Ben work for EMA part-time and are fully funded through grants.

 Photo Provided

Chester County Emergency Management recently recapped some of the significant activities and accomplishments for 2022. Last year was very busy for our agency. Long hours, late nights, and weekend work were the standard.

Several noteworthy projects came to completion during 2022 that we had been working towards for years. Our most important was the Mobile Command Center vehicle. This vehicle is used on incident scenes for field command. It is equipped with a long-range camera, high-speed internet for remote locations, computers, large screen monitors, multiagency radios, and a self-contained high-output generator. The technology allows for extended and continuous operations in the field.

Trending Videos