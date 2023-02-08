Chester County Emergency Management recently recapped some of the significant activities and accomplishments for 2022. Last year was very busy for our agency. Long hours, late nights, and weekend work were the standard.
Several noteworthy projects came to completion during 2022 that we had been working towards for years. Our most important was the Mobile Command Center vehicle. This vehicle is used on incident scenes for field command. It is equipped with a long-range camera, high-speed internet for remote locations, computers, large screen monitors, multiagency radios, and a self-contained high-output generator. The technology allows for extended and continuous operations in the field.
We also got a drone through a Homeland Security grant that can provide real-time images to the Mobile Command. These items support operations of other agencies such as the Sheriff’s Office, Chester City Police, Fire Departments, EMS, Hazmat Team, and the State Emergency Management for mutual aid in statewide emergencies.
Chester County is bordered by two large rivers, the Catawba on the eastern and the Broad on the western side. Because of this, Chester County Emergency Management applied for a Duke Energy grant and was awarded funds for swift water rescue equipment. We purchased a Zodiac-type boat and motor, a large rubber rescue raft, a trailer, paddles, lifejackets, and helmets. The equipment will be used to respond to emergencies on either river or areas with major flooding in the county.
We also applied for a FEMA grant and were awarded funds for two emergency generators, one for the Chester Regional Airport and the other for the Fort Lawn Fire Department. During a widespread emergency, the airport is vital for Chester County to receive critical supplies and personnel. The navigational beacon, landing lights, and control room communications will not work if a power outage affects the airport. This would create hazardous conditions during bad weather or night operations. The emergency generator will fix this. The fire station generator will generally allow the fire department to operate during power outages. Fire Stations are safe havens for communities providing emergency information, food and water distribution, and a place to charge cell phones when the power is out for extended periods. We have an ongoing plan to have at least one station equipped with a generator in each fire district in the county.
Emergency Management held its biannual Catawba Nuclear Plant exercise in September. The exercise usually has between 75 to 100 participants and is graded by FEMA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. We demonstrate reception center setup, radiological monitoring, and evacuee decontamination procedures during these evaluations. We had no findings following this year’s exercise, which was exceptional. We also held our yearly hazardous materials exercise in April. Exercises are usually held at a county chemical plant to test our county hazardous materials response team. It includes Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Rescue, plant officials, and other State agencies.
In 2022, our staff developed a GIS search and rescue program. It’s been used to train over 170 county first responders and during an actual lost person event last year. We are also working with the Chester School System and MUSC-Chester on emergency plans.
Emergency Management conducted 38 training classes in 2022, including radiological response, hazardous materials incident response, GIS search and rescue mobile apps, severe weather warnings, toxic gas monitoring, and school emergencies. We also conducted four Local Emergency Planning Committee meetings and attended 14 formal training classes on Emergency Management subjects.
This snapshot of 2022 activities does not include any Haz-Mat related response calls, environmental calls, storm-related calls, or other support of county emergency services.
“I want to thank my staff for a job well done in 2022 and for their dedication to meet the challenges of the new year,” stated Ed Darby, Emergency Management Director.