Erby graduates from University of Rhode Island
The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the university’s 136th Commencement.
Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies, which took place May 20-22, 2022.
John Erby of Chester received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, General Business Admin Summa Cum Laude.
Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7.