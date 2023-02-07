All it takes is one chance and that is what Andre Evans has.
The versatile Chester High senior football player signed last week with Newberry College. He said he has found a lot to like about the school and the football program, but the biggest thing he found was a chance.
“They were my only offer. Newberry gave me an opportunity,” she said.
But given the chance, Evans has always excelled. For Chester he played receiver, running back, kick returner and defensive back and did all of them well. His favorite memory from his time as a Cyclone was this past season at then-unbeaten AAAA Catawba Ridge. He had three touchdowns that night, scoring on a kick return, a reception and a rush.
“That was the most I ever scored in one game,” he said.
That versatility was one of the things that made him attractive to Newberry. Coaches know he is not only willing to do whatever is asked of him, but he’s capable as well. He said Newberry sees him as a slot receiver and that suits him fine, since that and running back are his two favorite positions to play.
“But I like that I got to play everything,” he said of his prep career.
Coaches also told him they like his speed. That is something he was born with, he said, and something that has just improved over time as he’s worked to get stronger and faster. He isn’t just a “run by you” guy, though, with coaches also telling him they like his ability to break tackles. He may only weigh 170 pounds but is very strong for his size and he takes pride in being tough.
On top of the opportunity he is being given to play football at Newberry, he liked the campus, the athletic facilities and said he really liked all the people he met.
Evans has played football for most of his life and it’s really his only athletic passion. He also runs track but said he grew up watching football and has wanted to play it his entire life.
“That’s all I used to watch. It inspired me to go out and see what I could do,” Evans said.
What he ended up doing was a lot and he has the opportunity to do even more.