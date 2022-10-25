When you’re looking for someone to fix a busted toilet, you’re first move probably isn’t to call an electrician.

The City of Chester has now officially posted its administrator job and has begun receiving applications. The position officially came open in March when Chester City Council voted to terminate the contract of Stephanie Jackson, who spent four years on the job. The posting lists the duties and responsibilities of the job, the compensation and, of course, the minimum requirements. To be considered, applicants must have some combination of education and experience. We think the second of those is important.

