When you’re looking for someone to fix a busted toilet, you’re first move probably isn’t to call an electrician.
The City of Chester has now officially posted its administrator job and has begun receiving applications. The position officially came open in March when Chester City Council voted to terminate the contract of Stephanie Jackson, who spent four years on the job. The posting lists the duties and responsibilities of the job, the compensation and, of course, the minimum requirements. To be considered, applicants must have some combination of education and experience. We think the second of those is important.
The City has some good things going for it at this point, which is something one could honestly say in many recent years. Downtown, which at one point primarily featured empty spaces and non-profits that don’t pay taxes or attract money-spending visitors, has become the home to a number of new businesses. Homes are being built in the city limits at a nice clip as well for the first time in a while. A police department that was terribly depleted early this year has managed to fill its ranks to back near capacity. The finances still aren’t in a very good place, but if the positive momentum continues, that is likely to change too.
There is still work to be done but at least things seem to be tilting towards the positive. To keep that trend going, the right leader needs to be brought in.
This is not to take a shot at Jackson or any of her predecessors, but Chester City Council has decided that what has been tried recently, which is to hire candidates without previous city administrator experience, has not worked. Part of the duties they agree to take on upon being elected is to hire department heads and an administrator. They have decided as collective, based on the job posting, that a change of course is called for. The next administrator is someone that will not only have management or supervisory experience, they MUST have actually dealt with the unique challenges of municipal government. While business experience is certainly helpful and has principles that can apply to other things, overseeing multiple departments, working with other agencies, applying for grants, handling taxes and doing so while operating within the parameters of local ordinances and state and national laws is sort of its own animal. Someone who has not only done so, but demonstrated sustained success is key for City looking to take a big step forward. It is a specialized field that calls for specializes talents. We’re glad the Council has acknowledged this and acted.