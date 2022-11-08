After his team notched a first-round playoff win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler last Friday, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he couldn’t wait for round two. As it turns out, he won’t have to wait very long.
With the threat of severe weather across the state on Friday, this week’s second-round match-up with Denmark-Olar has been moved up to Thursday. So the game will get here 24 hours quicker but also leaves less preparation time. Boulware said all the time he does have will come in handy, since he is expecting a fierce challenge.
“They’ve definitely got some athletes that can hurt you,” Boulware said.
High atop that list is quarterback Keithan Washington, who won his region’s “Player of the Year” award.
“He’s a player. He reminds me of Wagener-Salley’s quarterback. He looks to run more than pass and he also plays defensive end, linebacker and safety. He’s all over the place and if we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, he can hurt us,” Boulware said.
He said it was hard to pin down an easily definable scheme for the Vikings, saying they basically do whatever they have to do to get the ball in the hands of they playmakers.
Defensively, Denmark-Olar works primarily from a 3-4 and is very aggressive. Boulware said they will blitz a lot, which as a passing team, Lewisville has seen quite a lot.
The Vikings are 7-3 on the year, with the losses coming in week one to perennial power Bamberg-Ehrhardt and in region to Calhoun County (42-27) and Wagener-Salley (36-32). The Lions and Vikings have had three common opponents, with both beating Ridge Spring-Monetta and Hunter-Kinard Tyler. Lewisville, however, defeated Wagener-Salley early in the year. The Vikings average 35 points-per-game and give up just under 24.
Lewisville is coming off a dominant performance in a 51-8 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. By halftime it was 48-0, Ian Grissom had thrown six touchdowns and the visitors had one yard of net offense and turned the ball over three times. Winning was goal number one, but Boulware said he also wanted to jump put to an early lead, put the game away as soon as possible and get his reserves some playing time, which also happened. He wants his starters to be fresh as the playoffs progress but he also wants his backups to get playing time because they could be called on and needed at some point as well. He said containing Washington will be a key this week, but so will operating efficiently on offense. Lewisville has run and thrown the ball well all year and if the game becomes a shootout (and Denmark-Olar has played in several) they’ll need to do so again this week.
There is one unknown at this point and this is which players the Vikings will have available. The team beat McCormick in round one 40-8 but the game was stopped late in the third quarter because of an on-field fight. Players that throw punches or leave the bench area during a fight are generally subject to a one-game suspension.
The game kicks off at 7:30 this Thursday at Lewisville. Tickets will be sold in advance at the Lewisville main office Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. but sales will cease Thursday at noon. Tickets are also available online via GoFan.