LEWISVILLE RUN

The Lions scored through the air six times Friday but still ran the ball effectively as well.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

After his team notched a first-round playoff win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler last Friday, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he couldn’t wait for round two. As it turns out, he won’t have to wait very long.

With the threat of severe weather across the state on Friday, this week’s second-round match-up with Denmark-Olar has been moved up to Thursday. So the game will get here 24 hours quicker but also leaves less preparation time. Boulware said all the time he does have will come in handy, since he is expecting a fierce challenge.

Trending Videos