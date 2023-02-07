FROM STAFF REPORTS
On Saturday, people across Chester County could see a large balloon floating in the sky. The balloon could apparently see them too.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
On Saturday, people across Chester County could see a large balloon floating in the sky. The balloon could apparently see them too.
Sometime around 10:20 a.m., the News & Reporter began receiving reports that a large balloon could clearly be seen in the western portion of Chester County. That made Chester part of a national story as the object was reportedly a Chinese spy balloon that had drifted across the continental United States for a full week.
Once it entered Chester County (having drifted down from North Carolina on its way to the South Carolina coastline) subsequent sighting were reported in the City of Chester, Edgemoor, Great Falls, Richburg, Fort Lawn, Blackstock and the Mitford area. There were unconfirmed reports from commenters on social media that gunshots were heard while the balloon was visible in the sky. The balloon, which was estimated to be the size of three school buses, is believed to have been flying at an altitude, though, that would have put it out of range of any civilian gunfire.
The balloon, which Chinese officials maintain was a civilian meteorological craft that went astray, was eventually shot down by the U.S. military off the coast of South Carolina near Surfside Beach. President Joe Biden said after the fact that he was advised not to shoot the balloon down over land because of the danger that could pose to people on the ground below. He said the defense department recommended that the balloon’s presence in the air did not represent a threat and should be shot down over the water. U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R, S.C.) called the decision to allow the balloon to cross the country was a “dereliction of duty.”
“The balloon should have been shot down before it crossed the continental United States, not after. We still don’t know what information was collected and where it was sent. Let’s hope the American people don’t pay a price,” Scott said.