The latest iteration of the Faith & Blue initiative started by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office aims to “cover the county in prayer” in a mass prayer event on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 6 p.m.
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey sent out an email at the end of September regarding the event:
“Several years ago, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the National Faith & Blue Initiative (https://faithandblue.org/).
“Faith & Blue was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, and more unified communities by enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local churches.
“The Initiative aims to strengthen police-community relationships, through in-person activities organized jointly by churches and law enforcement agencies.
“At the heart of this Initiative is the reinforcement of connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve through the reach of churches. There is no resource that can match the depth of the churches in Chester in facilitating productive engagement with law enforcement, which is needed now more than ever.
“These connections can be made stronger through activities that are held in neighborhoods of every kind across the United States, jointly hosted by churches and local law enforcement entities.
“In participation of this year’s Faith & Blue Initiative, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the various churches throughout Chester County in an event called “Covering the County with Prayer”.
“At 6 p.m. on October 18th, churches, community members, and members of the Chester Sheriff’s Office will come together in each of these communities and participate together in a service of prayer.
The event should not last more than 30-45 minutes.
“The power in this Initiative is that we will be strategically placed throughout Chester County, but praying at the same time, as one body, for all of Chester County,” Dorsey’s email said.
The Point of Contact from the Sheriff’s Office for the Faith & Blue Initiative will be Michelle Huey. Her number at the Office is 803-581-5131 and her email is MHuey@ChesterSO.com.
The Faith & Blue prayer events will take place in the following locations:
- Finley Community Center, 112 Caldwell St
- Union ARP Church, 3594 Lancaster Hwy, Richburg SC
- Lando Fire Department — 4487 Edgeland Rd, Edgemoor SC
- Fort Lawn Community Center — 554 Main St, Fort Lawn SC
- Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave, Great Falls, SC
- Calvary Baptist Church, 130 Walnut St, Chester SC
- Lowrys Park, Lowrys SC