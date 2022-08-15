The Price Family Reunion was held recently in Columbia, where we convened after not being together physically since 2018. During the pandemic the family biennial reunion had to be cancelled in 2020 and then 2021.
We typically begin on a Thursday with the Meet & Greet night where we eat, play games, and truly enjoy each other’s company.
On Friday we set up a Christmas Auction for the family during the mid-morning and then our formal Family Reunion Banquet where we all get dressed up, eat a full course dinner, and then dance the night away. This year, we all dressed up in African Attire.
This year was truly special because John Price Jr., the oldest brother decided to share his talents by creating a model of the Price Family Farm as he saw it as a six-year-old back in 1946. The farm was located in Chester County.
The youngest of 11 siblings still lives at the homestead today. We even decided to rent a coach bus owned by Rice Tours of Blackstock and travel from Columbia to Chester that Saturday morning. This was an opportunity for some to reminisce about the days on the farm and then the opportunity for the younger generation to see the homestead for the first time.
Then in a special event, we buried a Price Family Time Capsule that included letters from the surviving 10 siblings. Our plan is to wait until 2042 to open the capsule and read the contents.
As we headed back to Columbia for the Family Cookout, we drove past the Old Wilson Baptist Church. This church has been the worship home Price and Mobley families for many years. Those main family members buried there include John S. Price, Benjamin Mobley, Ella Curbeam Mobley, John W. Price, and Lessie Mobley Price.