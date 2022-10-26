Editor’s note: Dr. H.C. “Speedy” Starnes the former Great Falls Mayor, town councilman and Great Falls High Principal, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Great Falls Home Town Association Director posted this in her blog at visitgreatfallssc.com.

The first time I met Dr. H.C. “Speedy” Starnes was in 1992 when he was serving as the Interim Superintendent of Education for Chester County. I was a reporter and editor at the Chester News & Reporter and I covered Education and the Chester County School Board. I met him at the Career Center for some reason, I don’t remember why, and he sat down and we had a delightful conversation. I was more than nine years away from taking the job as the executive director of the Great Falls Home Town Association and little did I know just how well I would get to know Speedy.

