There was one person missing at the shotgun start of the 5th Annual DSR Center of Hope Golf Tournament at the Chester Golf Club, but her presence was felt nonetheless.
Derresha Shar’Daye Rhinehart was an 11-year-old 6th grader at Chester Park and the only child of Georgia and her late husband Derek. Derresha passed away in 2002 after being diagnosed with leukemia.
The tournament helps raise money for a scholarship in her name.
As Shar'Daye’s mother Georgia Moore addressed the golfers before the tournament, she said the presence of her daughter is never far away from her.
“The DSR Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2008 in memory of our only child, Derresha Shar'Daye Rhinehart, who passed away in 2002, 21 days after being diagnosed with leukemia…she was a honor student at Chester Park. My husband and I were devastated after her passing, but somehow we decided we wanted to start a scholarship in her memory. But that didn’t come to pass at the tie, because God called him home as well, three years later after Shar’Daye passed away.
“In 2008, some of my family and my close friend started the DSR Scholarship Foundation…we became 501 c 3 certified...the same year, we awarded five of Shar’Daye’s classmates with scholarships.
“In 2017, we changed the name to DSR Center of Hope, after seeing other needs in the community, such as a grief support group…we have served over 70 families, from S.C. N.C. and Georgia.
“Since 2008, DSR Center of Hope has given away 48 scholarships…I wish it on no one to ever lose a child, but if you have ever lost a child, you can understand my pain. It doesn’t matter how long ago the death occurred, it is still a pain.
“Thank you for listening to me and thank you for coming out with your contribution,” she said.
Chester Golf Club pro Rohan Allwood took a moment from directing the tournament competitors in their golf carts to say the Golf Club is pleased to participate in community fundraising events like this one.
“We always want to do the right thing and be a part of the community, since that is what we are. The Springs Corporation tries to serve many different segments of the community, such as feeding seniors at the nearby Leroy Springs Senior Center,” he said.
After the tournament started and the teams of golfers were on the tees at the various holes, Georgia Moore reflected on the importance of the tournament and the poignancy of the end of another school year, a DSR scholarship or two handed out to deserving students, and over it all, the memory of her daughter.
“It’s a very emotional time, with all of that,” she said. “It’s been a rough year, but at least we are keeping her spirit alive,” she said.
“I’m missing her, but I know she is here at the tournament. I just thank God for the life that she lived, and for bringing us through, so we can make an impact,” she said.
Shar’Daye wanted to be a doctor, especially after spending time as a young girl with Georgia’s mother, the late Maggie Young Brown, to Chester County Nursing Center weekly to visit the patients there. She came home ands told her mother she wanted to be a doctor, ‘to make the sick well,’ and she no doubt would have made a difference for the people she would have served.
Looking out over the grounds of the Chester Golf Club while the tournament named for Derresa Shar’Daye Rhinehart was going on, Georgia Moore realized her late daughter is still making a difference.