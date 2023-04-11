There were more than blue lips and blue fingers because the cold at last Friday’s downtown event; everywhere you looked there was the blue of autism awareness. The annual Light It Up Blue event partnered this year with the Chester Downtown Development Association (CDDA) Alive After 5 event.
Helping raise the level of autism awareness was special guest speaker Stephanie Turner, the Autism Program Manager with the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN).
Turner said one of her primary duties is to talk about all of the resources there are throughout the lifespan of someone on the spectrum.
“There’s a whole lot more resources out there than people know about. Granted, they are concentrated in the more metropolitan areas, but we want to get the word out that there are more resources than people think. For example, we keep hearing from the young people that there are no ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) providers in South Carolina, but there are six in South Carolina with immediate availability,” she said.
“There are also a bunch of other services – if you have Medicaid as an adult, you can get help from providers to learn life skills, and we have so many of these providers,’ she said. Life skills are such things as preparing meals, household chores and getting dressed.
“Those resources are through Medicaid; it doesn’t say anything about autism, but guess what? Our people on the spectrum qualify for that,” Turner said.
She said events like the Light It Up Blue help draw awareness of autism and special needs for the public, but it also offers a light in the window, so to speak, for those people on the spectrum or those parents who may have kids who are.
Chester Light It Up Blue organizer Karen Hill says there are more and more people with autism and special needs who come out to the event each year.
“There are a lot of people that may hide that they or their children are on the autism spectrum. Some parents keep their children in a bubble because the kids are different, and they don’t want to bring them out. We try to encourage more people to come to the event,” Hill said.
The event is also to raise the awareness for first responders and police officers, Hill said in a previous interview: “The great thing about the festival is that all are welcome. We always have such great support from the City of Chester Police Department, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Chester Fire Department. This year we have the SC Highway Patrol coming too, thanks to Chief Singleton. These departments get to interact with our residents with special needs on this night. This is so important for our police and fire departments to get to know and understand those with special needs should they need help one day,” she said.
Susan Kovas with WorkAbility understands firsthand the importance of raising awareness. Her son Grant is on the spectrum.
“This event is important because it is about supporting people with not only autism but all of those with disabilities. They need opportunities and they need people to recognize them, really see them, and they need to be supported in our community.
Kovas sees the raising of people’s consciousness is crucial.
“There are so many times I’m with Grant, and he is 27 years old now, and people don’t recognize him as having a disability. He might be walking, and a story is going on in his head, and he’s not paying attention to what is around him. I have been escorted out of stores several times because the people thought I was in danger as I walked past him; they didn’t recognize that this was a man on the spectrum,” she said.
Kovas points to an example where Grant asked a seller for an item, and the seller didn’t understand him and Grant muttered something like ‘okay you don’t have it,’ under his breath, but the seller didn’t know he was dealing with someone on the autism spectrum and misunderstood and almost started an argument. In cases like that, awareness is crucial, Kovas said. The Light It Up Blue event helps provide the illumination.