There were more than blue lips and blue fingers because the cold at last Friday’s downtown event; everywhere you looked there was the blue of autism awareness. The annual Light It Up Blue event partnered this year with the Chester Downtown Development Association (CDDA) Alive After 5 event.

Helping raise the level of autism awareness was special guest speaker Stephanie Turner, the Autism Program Manager with the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN).

Trending Videos