Great Falls Town Council has been working on a new and revised website for more than six months and at a workshop meeting last week, they undertook some more details for the development of the site.
Council hired Revize, a municipal website design company, to redesign the Town’s website which was somewhat out of date and difficult to update for the town staff.
At the workshop, the council looked at a design questionnaire that would help the company focus on the elements that the Town wanted to include in the design.
Four council members were present, Mayor Josh Brantley, Councilmembers Maria Rice, Roddy Leonhardt, and Kendall Alexander. The rest of the council will be given the questionnaire to fill out.
The company had questions about branding, tag lines, layout and style for the website.
Council discussed using the branding that was included in the Master Plan that was completed about 15 years ago. They liked the design, the colors used and the font of the design. The Town has never actually incorporated the logo and branding scheme from that plan.
The style and feel of the website were also a topic of discussion. The company, in the questionnaire, gave the choice of modern, traditional or a combination. Council looked at several examples of each and those present felt that a combination would probably fit best.
Other topics of discussion included what to include on the homepage such as featured articles, news sections, a welcome, weather and video.
Rice is heading up finding photographs both current and historical to include on the website.
Once all council members complete the questionnaire it will be given to the company, and they will move on with the design concept.