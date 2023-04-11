Town webpage

The Town of Great Falls webpage as it appears currently. The Town is seeking to revamp and redesign the website.

Great Falls Town Council has been working on a new and revised website for more than six months and at a workshop meeting last week, they undertook some more details for the development of the site.

Council hired Revize, a municipal website design company, to redesign the Town’s website which was somewhat out of date and difficult to update for the town staff.

