Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey answered some questions regarding the recent shooting incidents in Chester at a recent press conference at the CCSO East Region office near Richburg.
Citing ongoing investigations, Dorsey declined to provide much information on the shooting death that took place on Pinckney Street on April 17, or the other incidents, including the shooting incident at the Dawson Drive baseball complex, that took place the same day.
After a statement about the shooting incidents where Dorsey assured the community he was focused on keeping them safe, he took questions from the media. (See related story elsewhere in this issue).
Asked what his reaction as when he hared about the Dawson Drive shootings at the ball field, Dorsey said, “This is my hometown; Dawson Drive is a baseball complex that I played on when I was a kid. It’s within a short walk through the woods from my office. When I got word about the incident I was at the Chester County Council meeting, so I was able to convey that to the county leaders. We then had resources deployed to the area.
“When I heard what had happened, I was angry, first of all. I was angry because our community’s most vulnerable people were at that complex, doing what they should be doing – they were engaged in recreation, they were with their families. They should feel safe. If you’re going to feel safe anywhere in America, it should be at your local baseball complex.
“So I was angry; I am still angry. But I am resolved that we will find out who did this, and make the appropriate charges, and also to put appropriate measures in place to keep this from happening again,” Dorsey said.
Practices and games were supposed to resume on Monday, and the Sheriff’s Office has stationed a deputy at the sports complex. The Chester Dixie Youth board has also put in place a regulation that specifies that minors visiting the complex must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian, Sheriff Dorsey said. The Sheriff’s office has also implemented plans to be a presence at the Rodman Sports Complex and where games are played in Great Falls as well, Dorsey said.
He said he has called in resources to help with this recent spate of gun violence incidents from across the state.
“You know that I don’t think twice about picking up the phone and calling SLED, or anyone else, really the S.C. Wildlife Department, the S.C. Highway Patrol or the Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, for help. (SLED has been making helicopter overflights since the incidents to interdict any potential other incidents) – all of those state resources. They want to help and there are some things they are doing throughout the state because of the rise in gun crime.
SLED has been in lockstep with us since Day One; they have been seen in different ways, whether they’re helping us with an investigation or they are out there riding alongside of us, answering calls. SLED has been here and they continue to be here. The helicopter is another resource; we used that helicopter within the first few weeks when I was here in 2019, and we have used it here and there. When citizens hear that helicopter flying, I don’t want them to think automatically that we’re looking for someone: there are pro-active benefits to that helicopter being here. If something were to occur, we have those eyes in the air, and we can react to it quickly,” he said.
“I think also it suppresses crime – I’d much rather stop crime than solve it after it happens, and while we can’t measure what crime we may have prevented, who’s to say what that helicopter stopped from happening? We have used it, and we will continue to use it,” Dorsey said.
“Chester is a small rural county, we don’t have many resources, and we’re going to lean on those state and federal agencies. Chester County residents pay state and federal taxes, too,” he said.
While he didn’t speak to this particular case, Sheriff Dorsey said in general, an element of the gun violence in America is perpetuated through gangs.
“We have gangs here in Chester County. They are local, and yet they have regional connections. Those gangs are fueled by the sale of drugs, the sale of guns, anything they can make money off of. The sole purpose of them existing is to perpetuate that violence, and that’s what’s happening here,” he said.
Dorsey drew a connection to the gun violence in the county and the almost daily overdoses from illegal drugs happening in the county.
“The drugs that lead to those overdoses are purchased from people who are affiliated with these organized criminal gangs, and that money is used as fuel to buy those guns and perpetuate that violence,” he said.
Both Sheriff Dorsey and Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton have plans to put neighborhood cameras in strategic places in the City of Chester in Chief Singleton’s case and in the county in Sheriff Dorsey’s case. Cameras would have provided one more tool investigators could have relied on in these shooting incidents, Dorsey said.
“Cameras would have given us a better fighting chance when it comes to investigating these incidents. We have plans to place cameras in strategic areas around our community…there have just been some administrative issues that have held that plan up…we are needing those cameras up yesterday,” Dorsey said.
He said the coverage of the county cameras will complement those that Chief Singleton hopes to place, and some surrounding jurisdictions have cameras in place, so theirs will complement Chester County’s coverage as well.
Cameras are not going to be “the silver bullet that helps solve every crime, but it’s another tool in our toolbag,” he said.
He concluded, “although this violent crime that is happening is something we have to deal with, it’s not going to deter us from making Chester what I know it can be.”