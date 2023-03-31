Inside every honey bee nest, whether it’s in a box provided by a beekeeper or in a hollow tree or in the wall of an old barn, there are tens of thousands of honey bees at this time of year. But none of those individual bees could survive long on their own. That is because honey bees are social insects meaning they have a system of divided labor within the colony. They act together to maintain the colony.
Each colony has one queen bee who is the mother of all the honey bees in the colony. That is the reproductive process within the colony. But there is also a reproductive process for the colony as a whole and that is called swarming.
A swarm is when the old queen in the colony leaves with up to half of the bees and goes off to locate a new home for building a new nest, leaving the remaining bees in the colony to continue on with a new queen bee. All healthy honey bee colonies will swarm each spring when there’s lots of pollen and nectar available. When they first leave the nest, the queen is not able to fly very far and so they will land on something nearby for an hour or two up to a few days before moving on.
We get calls each year from people who have, or think they have, a swarm of honey bees in their yard. Lots of times it just honey bees foraging on a shrub or flowering plant and not an actual swarm. In that case, there will be lots of honey bees, and probably some other pollinators, moving quickly from one flower to another but not staying long in any one place. Don’t worry about these…as soon as they have collected as much pollen and nectar as they can from the plant, they will move on to other forage.
A swarm will look very different from bees foraging. When a swarm lands the bees will be pretty tightly clustered together. They will look like a huge mass on a fence post or an upside down pyramid under a picnic table or huge tear drip hanging from a tree limb. In this state, they are very docile. Honey bees typically only sting when something or someone is threatening their brood or food and swarms have neither.
If you see a honey bee swarm, you can call Clemson Extension, Animal Control or 911 and they will contact us to send an experienced beekeeper to collect the swarm and relocate them to a bee yard. Please do not spray them with pest control chemicals.
Chester County Beekeepers Association meets the third Thursday of each month (except July & December) at the Market Building, 116 Columbia Street, Chester from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Our meetings are open to any one who would like to learn more about honey bees.