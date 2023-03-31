Inside every honey bee nest, whether it’s in a box provided by a beekeeper or in a hollow tree or in the wall of an old barn, there are tens of thousands of honey bees at this time of year. But none of those individual bees could survive long on their own. That is because honey bees are social insects meaning they have a system of divided labor within the colony. They act together to maintain the colony.

Each colony has one queen bee who is the mother of all the honey bees in the colony. That is the reproductive process within the colony. But there is also a reproductive process for the colony as a whole and that is called swarming.

