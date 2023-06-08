Special Library summer reading programs set
The Bangles sang about a ‘Cruel, cruel summer,’ but at the Chester County Library that lyric should be a ‘Cool, cool summer.’
The Chester County Library has lined up a whole summer-full of special programs as part of their Summer Reading programs. Youth Services Librarian Kathryn Powell sat down with The N&R to talk about what’s coming up at the Chester Main and the Lewisville and Great Falls branches.
The theme for the Summer Reading program is “All Together Now,” and Powell explained it is about “Kindness, Friendship and Unity. It’s about bringing the community together and trying to build a better community through reading and doing things together,” she said.
The cool summer kicks off on Friday, June 30th with a Porkchop Productions presentation of “Imperfect Strangers: The Ant and the Grasshopper,” which is described as “a classic tale that teaches the important lessons that hard work pays off and that team work makes the dream work.” This production will be at the Main Library at 10:30 am., Lewisville at 1 p.m. and Great Falls at 3 p.m.
The special programs are scheduled for Fridays beginning June 30 through July 28, Powell said.
“On Friday July 7 we will have Talewise. We’ve had them in the past, they do the science programs. This year they’ll present “Science Heroes: Saving the Earth Together.” They will be at the Main at 10:30, at Lewisville at 1 p.m. and at Great Falls at 3 p.m.
“On Friday July 14 we will have Bright Star Theater. They are presenting “Operation Kindness: A Captain Friendship Adventure”. That is all about not bullying people. They will be at the Main at 10:30, Lewisville at 1 p.m. and Great Falls at 3:30 p.m.
“On Friday July 21st we will have Exotic Encounters. Their schedule is going to be a little bit different, because they are working with live animals. They will be coming back to the branches on three different times; they will be at The Main at 10:30 at Great Falls on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. and at Lewisville on July 27 at 11 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. If patrons are coming to the Lewisville shows, they need to register by calling the library at 803-789-7800 because there is limited space,” Powell said.
“Our final program of the summer will be July 28 with Lee Bryan, “That Puppet Guy” bringing his show “Dr. Dinosaur”. He will be at the Main at 10:30, at Lewisville at 1 p.m. and at Great Falls at 3:30 p.m.”
The Library will be doing their own three weeks of programming beginning July 11. The summer programming will be at Great Falls at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and the 25th at Lewisville at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, July 12 and 19 and the 27th and at the Main Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. on July 13, 20 and 26th, which will be a water day, Powell said. Events planned for those three weeks include a visit from Chester County Sheriff’s Office K-9s and handlers, visits from fire departments and the outside water day.
The Summer Reading Challenge began on June 5 and runs through Aug. 4. The Library is challenging everyone ages 6 and up to read 600 minutes this year. The previous challenges used to be numbers of books, but because the library changed their tracking system, Powell said.
“They have found that having someone read the set number of minutes actually produces more reading than giving patrons a certain number of books. As an adult, I agree with this: sometimes I find it really hard to hit the 10-book minimum, but if I say 600 minutes – you’re reading 10 minutes a day. If you read the newspaper, you’ll probably hit that minute challenge amount within the 60-day challenge period,” Powell said. She added that books on tape qualify, as do podcasts. You just have to keep track of the amount of minutes you listen. E-books also qualify, just set a timer to record how many minutes you have read.
“Or if you’re reading a hardback book, the Beanstack app has a web-based timer built in so you can keep track of how many minutes you read. Visit http://chesterlibsc.beanstack.com to register for the challenge.”
Powell said the intent behind the Summer Reading Challenge for kids is to prevent the infamous “summer slide,” where children lose some of the learning potential when they’re not in school during the summer months.
“The summer slide is something we are trying to help prevent, even if a child only reads 10 minutes a day, that's going to help them retain some of that instruction, versus not reading at all,” she said.