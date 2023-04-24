TruVista is pleased to announce that it will be bringing broadband, video, voice, security and home automation services through Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) infrastructure, to residents of the Town of Great Falls, South Carolina and nearby surrounding areas. This buildout project is planned to be completed on an aggressive time-line and will deliver TruVista’s gigabit high-speed broadband access to approximately 1,200 residential and business premises in the town by the end of 2023.

Great Falls residents interested in TruVista services can go to Connect.TruVista.net to provide contact information and be included in communications regarding the build out progress, as well as be among the first to be notified when services are activated in their area.

