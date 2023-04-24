TruVista is pleased to announce that it will be bringing broadband, video, voice, security and home automation services through Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) infrastructure, to residents of the Town of Great Falls, South Carolina and nearby surrounding areas. This buildout project is planned to be completed on an aggressive time-line and will deliver TruVista’s gigabit high-speed broadband access to approximately 1,200 residential and business premises in the town by the end of 2023.
Great Falls residents interested in TruVista services can go to Connect.TruVista.net to provide contact information and be included in communications regarding the build out progress, as well as be among the first to be notified when services are activated in their area.
The state-of-the-art fiber optic network that TruVista will build in the Great Falls area will offer symmetrical internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps to all newly served customer households, enabling consumers to engage in e-learning, remote work, telemedicine and other applications that require a fast, reliable, always on broadband service. These households will also have access to TruVista’s industry leading streaming TV service, Vista Video as well as Unlimited Voice service and home security and automation options with Vista Smart Home. TruVista will continue to apply its customer-friendly approach in newly served fiber areas, including no data caps, combined with high-quality service provided by local employees.
"As the number of connected devices in the average household continues to grow rapidly, so does the need for a fast, reliable and always on internet connection. TruVista is committed to bringing this highest quality level service, delivered via fiber optic infrastructure, to the residents of the Great Falls area.” said Carla French, President and Chief Executive Officer for TruVista Communications. “Consumers are seeking services that not only provide a conduit for information and entertainment, but also make their lives more convenient and secure. TruVista strives to bring our customers best in class product options that don’t just meet their needs, but exceed their expectations.”
Preparation for TruVista's buildout in Great Falls will begin with mapping and design of the construction routes, which has already commenced. The company is working closely with local municipalities and utilities to ensure that permitting needs are completed in an efficient manner. Residents in Great Falls will be seeing TruVista construction crews working in their neighborhoods in the coming months building the fiber infrastructure that will bring symmetrical gigabit services to their homes and businesses.