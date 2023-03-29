It's that time of year again! We're back to doing our annual Chick Hatching at the Chester County Library! Thank you again to the Chester County SC 4H Program for providing us with eggs and setting up the incubator. Stop by to check out our eggs, and come back in April to hopefully see some chickens hatch! A program about the chicks will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.. This will replace our regular Story Time and all ages are invited!
Chicks at Chester Library
bgarner
