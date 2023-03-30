The South Carolina High School Rodeo Association (SCHSRA) was thrilled to host a qualifying event at Stephenson Farms on March 24th and 25th. Both nights were filled with action packed events for the whole family, including 10 championship rodeo events. The support of the community was really appreciated as each student athlete had a chance to win qualifying points to state finals competition in May.
SCHSRA has seen exceptional growth in our high school, junior high and youth divisions over this past year. Many of the current members that participate in our association are from Chester and surrounding counties. The current membership numbers are sitting right now at 190 students from across the state of South Carolina. Our mission is to keep growing and assisting our contestants to build skills that they will need to be successful in adulthood.