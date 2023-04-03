The rain may have dampened the trash, but it didn’t dampen spirits as members of the local Masonic organizations and some community leaders gathered in the Peay Ridge Community to clean up the neighborhood Saturday.
Cleanup organizer Dwayne Robinson Sr. said of the effort and strong turnout that day, “What do they say? Many hands make light work.”
The York Rite group of Masons participating in this first service project of the year are the Royal Arch Masons, the Council of Royal and Select Masters and a Knights Templar Commandery, in this case the Masonic Lodge #127, the Royal Arch Masons #14, the Royal and Select Council John Underwood #6 and the Knights Templar Commandery Boaz #1, Robinson explained.
Joining the Masons were Fairfield County School Board member Renee Green and Fairfield County Council Member Shirley Greene.
“This is my community, this is where I grew up, Robinson said. “There used to be a community club, and Mrs. Valentina Boulware was in charge of that. The Community Club used to got around and keep the neighborhood picked up and we would keep around the community sign (at the head of Peay Ridge Road) beautified. As people passed, we would organize to go take food over to the families, doing stuff like that.
“A lot of the folks in this community have gotten older and some of them have passed, and the community got a little trashy. It has been an eyesore, and Mrs. Boulware asked if we could clean up a bit. I said I’d get the guys from the Lodge and we would come and do it,” Robinson said, and though the rain may have halted the efforts on Saturday, he said the Lodge planned to adopt this stretch of road and do the pick up several times a year, especially during holidays when the road and the neighborhood might see more visitors.
Palmetto Pride provided the safety vests, trash bags and the trash “grabbers” for the cleanup efforts.
“We’re just proud to be able to get out here and help the community,” Robinson said.