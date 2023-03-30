He’s used to hearing briefs from attorneys but Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons, who is the Operations Director of the Palmetto Boys State organization, instead provided a brief to Chester Rotarians on the Boys State at a recent Rotary meeting.
Gibbons, who is a former Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow himself, first showed the Rotarians a short video about Boys State that showed what the experience is like for those who attend it. In the video several students were interviewed that talked about their time in Boys State and what it meant to them.
The Chester Rotary Club is a sponsor of Palmetto Boys State.
“That’s a brief taste of it, but you can see what keeps me young and why I’ve been doing Boys State for 40 years. I love Boys State, I’m passionate about it, I was lucky enough to be Boys State Rotary President back in the late 90s when we got scholarships endowed by the board and Rotary had continued to fund those scholarships. I want to thank you for continuing to fund those scholarships to send two boys to Palmetto Boys State and two girls to Palmetto Girls State,” Gibbons said.
He said both the Boys and Girls State programs teaches “rising high school seniors about being good citizens, especially in the day and age we live in now, where politics are so divisive, we don’t teach one political thought vs. another political though, we make the students experience politics by them doing it,” he said.
He thanked the Rotarians for their support and expressed hope he could count on them to support the program in the future.
The Boys State delegates will speak to the Rotarians about their experiences later this year.