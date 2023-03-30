Boys State at Rotary

Circuit Judge Brioan Gibbons, at right, watches the Boys State video along with Chester Rotary President Cyrus Corbett, who he met through the Boys State organization and who later became one of his law clerks. Judge Gibbons serves as the PBS Operations Director.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

He’s used to hearing briefs from attorneys but Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons, who is the Operations Director of the Palmetto Boys State organization, instead provided a brief to Chester Rotarians on the Boys State at a recent Rotary meeting.

Gibbons, who is a former Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow himself, first showed the Rotarians a short video about Boys State that showed what the experience is like for those who attend it. In the video several students were interviewed that talked about their time in Boys State and what it meant to them.

