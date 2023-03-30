The Great Falls Hometown Association will hold their first pop-up Market of the year on April 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 798 Dearborn Street in great falls. Fresh produce will be on offer. There will be food trucks present plus arts and crafts vendors and more. Other planned Pop Up Market dates will be on Thursdays on May 18th, June 15th, June 20th (Tuesday), July 20th, August 17th, September 21st, October 19th and November 16th according to the GFHTA.
For more information, or to become a vendor, please contact Kesha Horton at 803-524-4174.