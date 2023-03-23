The 8th annual Light It Up Blue Festival will be held on Friday, April 7th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. This year’s festival is being sponsored by WorkAbility in conjunction with the Chester Downtown Development Association’s Alive after Five. Activities will be held on top of the hill this year, as well as “in the valley” on Gadsden Street and Wylie Street. These streets will be closed for the festival.
Everyone is encouraged to Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness. Stores may compete for a trophy by decorating their storefronts for the occasion. Visitors to the festival are encouraged to wear blue. Last year’s t-shirt design was so popular, we are bringing it back a second year. The shirt spells out Autism and was designed by a Chester Senior High School student. The shirts will be available for $13, or $14 for larger sizes. Organizations may sponsor the t-shirt for $25 and have their logo appear on the back of the shirts.
The festival will feature a Giant Inflatable Slide and a Train to Ride. Dream Carriages will have their Cinderella Carriage as well as a horse and buggy. Vendors will be out displaying their wares or offering activities for children. DJ Rex N Efx will be on Gadsden Street and DJ Katie Ross will be on Main Street. A special guest this year will be Stephanie Turner, who serves as the Board of Disabilities and Special Needs Autism Division Director. She will be bringing lots of information concerning autism and will be speaking during the evening. There will also be face painting, exhibits, giveaways, and raffles.
Businesses are supporting the festival. Hillside Restaurant is making puzzle piece cookies and giving the proceeds to WorkAbility. Both Hillside Restaurant and Sweet Southern Java are also selling cut out puzzle pieces for $1 each to go on their windows. Police can get their puzzle piece stickers at Sweet Southern Java for their cars. The police officer with the most stickers on their car wins a prize. The puzzle piece is often used as a symbol for autism because it signifies how complex the autism spectrum disease is. It affects individuals in many different ways and there is no known cause or cure in modern medicine.
Karen Hill, organizer of the event, states that “The great thing about the festival is that all are welcome. We always have such great support from the City of Chester Police Department, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Chester Fire Department. This year we have the SC Highway Patrol coming too, thanks to Chief Singleton. These departments get to interact with our residents with special needs on this night. This is so important for our police and fire departments to get to know and understand those with special needs should they need help one day.”
WorkAbility is also planning on having a quiet space with puzzles and coloring books for those who get too excited in large groups. We love this festival because it is for all those with disabilities. We want to let the community know just how much those with special needs can contribute to our society. WorkAbility works to create opportunities for those with special needs in the areas of jobs, advocacy, recreation, housing, and transportation.
If you would like to be involved with the festival, please call Karen Hill at (803) 209-4482 or email her at hillkaren.kh@gmail.com. You may also call Susan Kovas at (803)374-1136 and email her at shkovas@gmail.com.
There will be several food trucks participating in the Light It Up Blue festival: Charlie Waynes, Japan Express, Little Orbits, and Kona Ice. Wild Bees will also have Happy City Cairo and of course Hillside will be open for food options as well.