The 8th annual Light It Up Blue Festival will be held on Friday, April 7th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. This year’s festival is being sponsored by WorkAbility in conjunction with the Chester Downtown Development Association’s Alive after Five. Activities will be held on top of the hill this year, as well as “in the valley” on Gadsden Street and Wylie Street. These streets will be closed for the festival.

Everyone is encouraged to Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness. Stores may compete for a trophy by decorating their storefronts for the occasion. Visitors to the festival are encouraged to wear blue. Last year’s t-shirt design was so popular, we are bringing it back a second year. The shirt spells out Autism and was designed by a Chester Senior High School student. The shirts will be available for $13, or $14 for larger sizes. Organizations may sponsor the t-shirt for $25 and have their logo appear on the back of the shirts.

