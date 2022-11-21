Road sign is more than just a personal honor, it’s a sign of inspiration
A portion of Pinckney Road will now do more than just lead to Union County; it will lead to inspiration for people everywhere.
That’s the hope of the man it was named for, Maj. Gen. Gary T. McCoy, USAF (ret).
The sign was revealed and the road was dedicated in a special ceremony the day after Veterans Day. Friends gathered at the Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church for the ceremony, including Dianne Hagler, the widow of David Hagler, Gary McCoy’s teacher who saw something in the young man when he attended his class at the Chester County Career Center, and encouraged him to go into the Air Force, where Gen. McCoy excelled.
“David was Gary’s teacher, mentor and friend throughout his time at the Chester County Career Center. When Gary graduated high school he went to David and asked him for a career path — after a lot of discussion, David suggested he go into the Air Force. After Gary attained the rank of Maj. General, he and his wife Emily invited David and myself to the Pentagon. Gary introduced David as the man who was the reason why he was where he was today,” Dianne said.
She said David has been working to get this honor for Gary for many years, and continued the crusade right up until he passed.
“He went to the county council, to the financial people and was even interviewed by media, and for the longest time, nothing was done about it until now.
“The General Assembly passed a resolution naming this portion of the road in Gary’s honor. I think David is smiling down today as this happens,” she said.
In his remarks, State Sen. Mike Fanning told of Gen. McCoy’s journey from the son of sharecroppers to accolades and success in his chosen branch of service. Fanning said the message of that journey was: “If a Grandson-of-Sharecroppers (from western Chester County) Can Become a Major General in the U.S. Air Force… then YOU Can Too!”
In her remarks Dianne Hagler said, “Gary touched my husband’s heart, as a student. He saw something in young Gary. When Gary asked for career advice, my husband recommended the Air Force.”
Major General McCoy said when he addressed the crowd, “My story begins here in Chester…Chester made me the man I am today.”
“I left Chester in 1969 (after graduating from Finley HS). Left to college and a 42-year-career in the U.S. Air Force. Finding my place in the world. The place God put me on earth to serve. This journey took me thru the tough rigors of Basic Training… into the Vietnam War… led to my Commission as an Officer… to the Pentagon… ending as one of the highest ranking officials at the Strategic Air Command & the Defense Logistics Agency.”
“And this journey began here in Chester… in a little school on Pilgrim Road in Wilksburg. Here at Zion Baptist Church. Children, if I can make it from here, you can too!”
Gen. McCoy said he hoped in years to come, as parents rode with their children, that the children would ask who “Major General Gary T. McCoy was?” and when the parents tell the story, they can gain inspiration from what he went through and what he achieved.
After Mr. Hagler’s passing, Chester’s Michael Halsey picked up the banner of keeping the connection between Chester & McCoy… reaching out to General McCoy… inviting him back to Chester to speak to Chester Veterans and schools.
And it was Halsey who also started the work that led to Legislative Coordinator Wanda Thompson in the State House Senate Office… leading to the naming of this historic stretch of road. From the Chester/Union county line… to Zion Pilgrim Church. Once this piece of Concurrent Legislation was passed by the SC General Assembly this past Spring, this road will now forever be known as “Major General Gary T. McCoy Road.”
One copy of the dedication sign is given to the honoree or their family. Gen. McCoy accepted his copy of the sign and turned around and presented it to Halsey.
“This belongs to you,” he told him.
Following the ceremony, a group went out to the sign that was installed along the roadway for the official unveiling.
Portions of this article are based on excerpts from social media posts by Sen. Mike Fanning