Rumford reflects

At the 2019 Town of Fort Lawn Christmas Party, retiring Mayor John Rumford reflected on his nine years in office as leader of the Town.

 FILE PHOTO

John Rumford, the long-time Mayor of Fort Lawn, age 89, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022.

John Russell Rumford was born April 13, 1933, in Dayton, KY, son of the late John Rumford and the late Edythe Stevers Rumford and was the husband of Sara Edwards Rumford. Mr. Rumford graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, KY, class of 1951. He furthered his education by receiving several degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Parks College, St. Louis University, Master of Education in Psychological Services from University of SC, Education Specialist in Education Administration from Winthrop College, and Five-Year Course Study Divinity School from Duke University. During his years in college, he served on Student Council, member of the Glee Club, part of the National Science Foundation Fellowship and National Defense Education Act Fellowship and was on Appointed Graduate Studies Advisory Committee.

Trending Videos