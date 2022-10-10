John Rumford, the long-time Mayor of Fort Lawn, age 89, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022.
John Russell Rumford was born April 13, 1933, in Dayton, KY, son of the late John Rumford and the late Edythe Stevers Rumford and was the husband of Sara Edwards Rumford. Mr. Rumford graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, KY, class of 1951. He furthered his education by receiving several degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Parks College, St. Louis University, Master of Education in Psychological Services from University of SC, Education Specialist in Education Administration from Winthrop College, and Five-Year Course Study Divinity School from Duke University. During his years in college, he served on Student Council, member of the Glee Club, part of the National Science Foundation Fellowship and National Defense Education Act Fellowship and was on Appointed Graduate Studies Advisory Committee.
Following his college years, Mr. Rumford served in various capacities which included Order Clerk, Substitute Postal Clerk, Service Engineer, Insurance Inspector, Teacher and Coach, Principal, Executive Director, Deputy Director/Planner, Assistant Professor/Director, Bailiff, Pastor, and his final role was Mayor of the Town of Fort Lawn.
Mr. Rumford also served on various committees. He received the Palmetto Gentlemen award from Governor Riley, recognized as the Highest State Recognition for public service. He also served as a Consultant for SC Indian Development Council for many years.
In the midst of all these accomplishments, Mr. Rumford also proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, 15th Signal Company. He was discharged as Sergeant. During his active duty, he served in 2nd Marine Division, 8th Marines 1st Battalion, Weapons Co. and served in Mediterranean aboard CV 34, U.S.S Oriskany. He was also on temporary military police assignment.
In his spare time, Mr. Rumford also coached Dixie Youth Baseball and Midget Football.
Mr. Rumford is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Rumford; his son, James Russell “Russ” Rumford (Lisa); two grandchildren, Lindsey Childers (Kyle) and Brantley Rumford (Bailey); and two great grandchildren, Lane Childers and Reed Childers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Allen “Jeff” Rumford.
As Mayor for Fort Lawn, in hbis nine-year tenure, Rumford had the opportunity to interact with many Town officials and he also helped the Fort Lawn Community Center get up and running.
FLCC Executive Director Libby Sweatt-Lambert said, “Mr. Rumford played an integral part in the development of the Fort Lawn Center. According to many, his ability to listen and work with others is what helped make the vision of the Community Center become a reality.
“Although Mr. Rumford had left as chair of the board prior to my arrival at FLCC, we continue to benefit from his work. During his time as mayor, we worked closely together on several projects including the development and implementation of the 4K and Heart and Soul programs.
“I am appreciative of Mr. Rumford’s thoughtful advice and his willingness to help the new girl in town,” Sweatt-Lambert said.
On behalf of the Town Council, Fort Lawn Councilmember Wendy Hatcher said, “We are distressed at the passing of this admirable man of Fort Lawn. Mayor Rumford led an exemplary Christian life. Mayor Rumford served Fort Lawn and his church with ceaseless dedication over a long life productively lived, and we are forever grateful.
“When I think of Mayor Rumford, the first thing that comes to mind is dignity. He was a selfless, kind, and courageous leader with a deep love for his family. I thoroughly enjoyed serving on Council when he was our Mayor.
“Mayor Rumford was a rare and unique individual with precise clarity of vision and beliefs. He was so principled.
“Mayor Rumford lived a life that was so extraordinarily successful in so many arenas, such as religious, political, and business. To balance all of those was an example and model for everyone.
“On behalf of the Council members of the Town of Fort Lawn, we thank the Rumford family for sharing this great man with us. His generosity and kindness to the people in Fort Lawn are unmeasured.
“I pray for comfort and peace in the coming days. May the Lord wrap his loving arms around each of you and hold you close. Just know that Mayor Rumford is resting easy in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. God Bless you.”
Current Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin served under Rumford as a Town Council member before succeeding him as Mayor.
Martin remembers Rumford as a man who kept well-educated on the office that he held and who was diligent in informing his council members on issues that affected the town, an example that Martin continues to follow as Mayor himself.
“He was a quiet man, and he had a lot of wisdom. I learned a lot from him,” Martin said.
James Harris, Mayor of Richburg said he spent many conferences and meetings with his fellow municipal official. When they sat together at the same table, Harris found Rumford to be friendly and man of great integrity.
In a 2019 N&R article on the occasion of his retirement as Mayor, Rumford reflected on his nine years of service and how his life prepared him to lead the Town: “I think that I was prepared for municipal government by virtue of the fact I worked in the Governor’s office for nine years and then I worked at Carolina Community Actions for 12 years — all those were government programs and government activities, and then, I was on the faculty at Winthrop, so all those were government functions in one way or another, for almost 30 years. I think that prepared me to become the Mayor of Fort Lawn,” Rumford said.
He also expressed appreciation to the support he has received from his town councils over the nine years.
“There’s always debate on issues of policy, but I think I’ve been blessed to work with my town councils over those years. They came with their perspectives basically to accomplish what I think has been their perspective of what is the best for the town. They have been generally supportive of any recommendations and suggestions I might have had,” he said.
Rumford said that the people of Fort Lawn have made his job easy as well.
“They are great people — good people and they made it easy for me to serve them,” he said.