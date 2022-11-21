Chester County’s Lee Johnson is remembered as a true character, a man of great humor and also a man of real compassion by those who knew him.
Johnson, 74, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022,at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester, S.C.
He is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Chris Johnson; two brothers, Scott Johnson (Tammy) and John Johnson (Lynn) both of Britt, Iowa; two nephews, Ryan Johnson (Katie) and their four children of Britt, Iowa and Justin Johnson (Mary) and their two children of Madrid, Iowa; and one niece, Whitney Burke (Aaron) and their son of Grand Rapids, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to SAWL (Southern Animals Welfare League), 4036 Hayward Lane, Richburg, S.C. 29729; or Richburg Fire Department, 225 N. Main St., Richburg, S.C. 29729.
Lee was a founding member of “The Breakfast Club” a group of citizens who met at the Country Omelet frequently in the morning “and solved the world’s problems over grits and eggs.” Some of his Breakfast Club members shared their memories of him.
John Agee, who was Richburg’s fire chief for a number of years and will now serve the county as a County Councilman, said, “Lee Johnson contributed and helped the Richburg Fire Department in any way he could. He worked on stuff for us, he loaned us equipment to do things; he contributed to all our fundraising projects. He was supportive of the fire department and the community.
“A lot of people may not know how much he contributed to what went on in Bascomville and in Richburg and in the whole community. He was always interested in politics and was interested in helping people,” he said. When Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker’s grandson Evan Bass died, Agee said, “Lee was one of terry’s tremendous supporter. When the Bass and Tinker family built the Prayer Building at the Coroner’s Office, he helped with that effort,” Agee said.
Johnson helped out the Richburg Fire Department so much that for a thank you the firefighters and administration presented him with a Chief’s Helmet as the one (and only) member of the Bascomville FD.
“He got a lot of fun out of that. He was also the proprietor of a unicorn ranch and a goat farm,” said Agee. Johnson’s wife Chris visited the Breakfast Club recently to hear the members tell Lee Johnson stories and giver her a hard time on Lee’s behalf. Chris said she loved every minute of it, Agee reported.
Richburg Fire Marshall Mike Ehrmanntraut said about Johnson in an email, “Lee Johnson was the master of the tall tale. His business card immediately warned the holder what they were about to experience. “Lee Johnson, Goat Herder, Unicorn Sanctuary Manager, Dragon Slayer, Satirical Humorist…” The list went on.
“Lee would often claim to be the Chief of the Bascomville Fire Department, even though it wasn’t on his card. He would brag about how much better his department was and would exclaim how awesome his equipment was. One day, we found an old helmet laying around and decided to clean it up and present it to Lee. You see, Lee had a side not many people knew about. Lee was generous, community minded and would give you the shirt off his back. He lent us equipment during disasters and donated generously to our fundraisers.
We invited Lee to the rival Richburg Fire Station on meeting night, where we presented the gift to him. A teary eyed Lee accepted the gift and was actually SPEECHLESS for the first time in his life. Unable to speak, he resorted to kissing the presenter. It was very scratchy. He wore that helmet all night.
We will miss you Chief. We got it from here,” Ehrmanntraut said.
Richburg Fire Chief T. Melton had his own memories about Lee: “We’ve always said that you can meet interesting people when you work in the fire service. This proved to be more than true in one case in 2013. We responded to a traumatic injury where a man had amputated several fingers in an accident with a saw. I have no way to compare what that’s like, but I can imagine it would not be the most comfortable thing to do! We walked in and this was the first time I met Lee Johnson. He was calm and acting like it was no big deal. I knew then that he was really tough or he was just crazy! We loaded him into the ambulance and we waited for a helicopter to transport him to a trauma center. The helicopter arrived, the doors of the ambulance opened and someone asked him if it hurt. He looked at his hand, then looked at them and said “what the hdo you think? Of course it did! I hope you didn’t go to medical school to learn that question!” That day started the downward spiral that would become a bond.
“Over the next years, we would learn that Lee was different than anyone else. He spoke his mind, half the time we wondered if he even had one. We found that the old goat farmer also ran a Unicorn Sanctuary, right in Bascomville. He never had a problem telling you what you were doing wrong and struggled to admit when you were right. He felt that he needed better protection for his unicorns, so he appointed himself as the Chief of Bascomville Fire. If he passed by and saw us on a call, you could be sure you were going to get a text asking if you needed mutual aid! We finally decided that we would give him a Fire Chief’s helmet one year and Mike Ehrmanntraut had a sticker made to represent his department. The look on Lee’s face made you honestly feel like you had just given him a new truck! I will never forget that day!
“If you greeted him with a good morning, you were pretty certain to get “what’s so da@# good about it” from him. He would put on this rough and tough attitude that would make you think the Grinch and John Wayne had a son and his name was Lee.
“What a lot of people didn’t see was the kind man that hid behind that front. A man that would stop what he was doing and help with a project or loan you anything you had if you needed it. A man that would give a person fighting cancer a large sum of money to live on when he needed it and never want to be repaid, and that actually happened. He wasn’t a rich man; he just had a huge heart. You had to work to see who the real man was, but he was definitely one of a kind! There were people that didn’t like him and he could make you mad, but you could not find a more compassionate and caring person than Lee! Bascomville will never have another Fire Chief like him and he will truly be missed by those that took the time to get to know him!”
Those sentiments about Lee, sometimes exasperating, sometimes compassionate and always funny, were echoed by Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker, who also has a place at the Breakfast Club table.
“He was a man apart, a man of his word, and someone full of mischief. He has been one of the best supporters of our Evan Bass Memorial Golf Tournament. One year, he didn’t want to use of our professionally-made banners, he wanted one of his own, advertising “The Old Goat’s Ranch and Woe-Is-Me Unicorn Sanctuary.” Sponsorship of the hole is $100 and he wanted to give me $150. I told him the sponsorship was only $100, but he told me to take the extra $50 for the last place team so they can take golf lessons to catch up with the winning team!”
Tinker said no one knew all of the ways Lee Johnson supported different things in the community.
His fellow Breakfast Clubbers were not ones to go lightly on him and Johnson gave as good as he got, and expected the same from them. Tinker recalls that Johnson was detained by police last year during a recent manhunt, because he wanted to go through a police perimeter block to get to his wife Chris. An argument with law enforcement ensued, and Lee spent a night in the detention center.
The next morning when he sat down at his usual place at the Breakfast Club table, all of his cronies were drinking out of mugs with his jail mugshot printed on them.
“Most people only knew about his jokes, but they didn’t know about the serious heart he had for other people. He is going to be missed. We will miss being able to put up with his crap every day,” Tinker said.