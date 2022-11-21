Chester County’s Lee Johnson is remembered as a true character, a man of great humor and also a man of real compassion by those who knew him.

Johnson, 74, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022,at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester, S.C.

Trending Videos