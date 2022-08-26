A federal magistrate has written a recommendation in favor of summary judgments requested by Walmart and former Chester police officers Nicholas Harris and Justin Baker in the federal lawsuit brought against them by the estate of the late Ariane McCree.
In November of 2019, McCree was shot and killed by the two officers in the parking lot of the Chester Walmart. McCree went to the store on the morning of November 23 to get a door lock. He left without paying for the item, returned later and was going to be served with both a trespass notice and arrested on shoplifting charges. He was handcuffed and taken to a loss prevention office, where videos previously obtained by the News & Reporter showed him bull rush Harris (who was off-duty and working security for the store) and run out of the store. He was chased through the parking lot and had a second encounter with Harris during which the officer said McCree headbutted him several times. A witness said McCree managed to get to his car and retrieve a handgun, which he pointed at Harris. At that point, Harris did fire shots at McCree, but his gun jammed twice and he ran out of ammunition. Baker was en route to pick up McCree for the shoplifting charge and first heard over his radio that McCree had escaped and then heard calls of “shots fired.” He exited his car and encountered McCree, still handcuffed, who brandished his gun over his hip. After an order to drop the gun, Baker fired multiple shots, three of which struck McCree (in the arm, chest and hip). When McCree went down, Baker approached him, took the gun (which McCree had purchased in Rock Hill in 2016) from his hand and attempted to handcuff him, only to find he was already cuffed. He applied pressure to the chest wound until EMS arrived on the scene. McCree was pronounced dead a short time later.
The officers were ultimately cleared of wrongdoing by the office of State Attorney General Alan Wilson.
“It is clear from both officer and witness statements that McCree pointed his gun at the officers while handcuffed and that the officers then responded by firing their weapons at him. Because the officers acted in self-defense and defense of others present at the scene, the Attorney General’s Office has declined to prosecute the officers,” a release from Wilson’s office said.
The full report narrative said McCree had been “down” and “depressed” in the weeks leading up to the shooting. He was apparently disappointed that he had not had the opportunity to play football professionally (he was an all-conference player at Jackson State) and his usually upbeat demeanor was said to have been altered after he was shot at and robbed while living in Tennessee. He had recently lost his job and was said to have been upset that he would not be able to buy his child Christmas presents. A friend of his had recently been killed and he was said to have become argumentative and was “talking out of his head.” He had trouble sleeping and may have ben awake for up to a week at the time of the incident.
Vickie McCree (Ariane’s mother, listed as a personal representative of her son’s estate) brought a federal civil rights lawsuit against The City of Chester, Walmart, the two officers and the Chester Police department (which was removed from the suit last year). The suit claimed use of excessive force and unlawful seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment and bystander liability. Further state law claims were filed for false arrest and false imprisonment, negligence, gross negligence and wrongful death. Additional claims of negligent hiring, supervision and retention were made against the City of Chester.
Federal Magistrate Paige Gossett wrote the recommendation siding with the officers and Walmart in their request for summary judgments in their favor.
Harris argued he was entitled to summary judgment on the false arrest claim because he had probable cause to arrest McCree for shoplifting of petit larceny.
“The court agrees,” Gossett wrote. “To establish a…claim for false arrest in violation of the Fourth Amendment, the plaintiff must show the seizure of his person was unreasonable, i.e. he must show that he was arrested without probable cause.”
Gossett said that the McCree estate did not do so. At the time of the arrest, the information officers had indicated McCree took the lock to a cash register, told a cashier “put it on my tab” and left the store without paying. When he returned to the store, he admitted to having taken the lock without paying for it and offered to pay at that point.
“Plaintiff argues that probable cause was negated by the fact that McCree offered to pay for the door lock set when he returned to the store…However, before McCree returned, the officers already reasonably believed that McCree shoplifted the door lock set and Walmart had already decided to press charges,” Gossett wrote.
In fact, the officers could have taken McCree’s offer to pay for the lock upon returning as an admission of guilt, according to Gossett.
Both Harris and Baker argue that shooting McCree did not constitute excessive force and the court agrees with that assessment, saying courts must examine the totality of the circumstances in determining whether the force used was objectively reasonable.
“Here, at the moments Harris and Baker shot McCree, the undisputed facts in the record show that a reasonable officer in their situation would have probable cause to believe that McCree posed a threat to their lives or the lives of bystanders. More crucially, at each of the moments Harris and Baker opened fire, the undisputed evidence in the record shows that McCree was pointing a gun at the officers in a public parking lot filled with bystanders,” Gossett wrote.
Other facts also gave the officers further reason to believe that McCree posed a threat according to Gossett. While handcuffed, he had already assaulted Harris inside the store and fled. He then retrieved a gun from his car and approached Harris. He pointed the gun at Harris and at that point, the officer “reasonably believed that McCree intended to shoot him because rather than fleeing the scene after assaulting Harris in the parking lot, McCree reengaged with a gun and pointed it at Harris.” The justification of the officers using deadly force never dissipated because McCree continued pointing his gun at them.
Baker was aware that shots had been fired and that Harris was out of ammunition. By the time he fired at McCree, McCree had not only refused to drop the gun when ordered by Baker, he pointed it at him.
“The law of this circuit simply does not require police officers to risk being shot when confronted with a violent, armed arrestee who is pointing a gun at them…That McCree never fired his fun does not diminish the officers’ concern for their safety,” Gossett wrote.
The McCree estate argues that a reasonable jury could determine that McCree was never armed or that he never pointed his gun at the officers. Gossett notes, however, that the plaintiff arguments “suffer two fundamental flaws.”
“First, she fails to point to any affirmative evidence in the record that supports her theories…Second, any inconsistencies in the record upon which she relies are either not genuine or they are immaterial to the question of whether the officers used excessive force, or both,” Gossett wrote.
Gossett further said the plaintiff “merely assumes in her briefing that the witnesses are lying” and essentially asks the court to disregard all the undisputed evidence in the record. An argument is made that testimony from Harris is not credible because it is “self-serving.” They also seize on Harris’s testimony (from this case and his workers’ compensation claim) that injuries to his head from being headbutted by McCree have caused him to have “severe memory deficits.” The plaintiff points to instances of Harris either saying he could not remember key facts or gave inconsistent testimony.
“Plaintiff fails to point to any evidence that Harris’ memory issues have caused him to misremember the facts material to this case. Plaintiff’s insinuation that Harris is sometimes forgetful is not evidence that Harris misremembered the specific facts about this case,” Gossett wrote.
There is apparently also misstatement of facts. The plaintiff stated, “When asked to describe the car he saw McCree standing near, Harris could not provide even the most basic details. In fact, Harris testified it was a car or sedan and also described the shape of the car’s back window relative to the trunk. There also appears to be no basis whatsoever for theories that McCree was shot before he got his gun or that the gun was planted on his person. Baker’s testimony has apparently been consistent…that McCree did not fire at him, but did point the gun at him and refused to drop the weapon when commanded to do so, which is backed by video evidence. Questions raised about various witness statements “are unsupported by any contradictory evidence that could create a genuine issue of material fact.”
The court sides with the officers in saying that the claim of bystander liability claims fail as a matter of law because the plaintiff cannot show an underlying constitutional violation.
“The concept of bystander liability is premised on a law officer’s duty to uphold the law and protect the public form illegal acts, regardless of who commits them…to succeed on a theory of bystander liability, a plaintiff must demonstrate that a law-enforcement officer (1) knew that a fellow officer was violation an individual’s constitutional rights, (2) had a reasonable opportunity to prevent the hard and (3) chose not to act,” wrote Gossett, who said the McCree estate failed to meet the first element.
The court also agreed with Walmart’s claim that the plaintiff could not show an underlying constitutional violation since “corporations can be held liable…if an official policy or custom of the corporation causes deprivation of federal rights by someone acting under color of state law…however, a policy or custom alone cannot sustain a claim against a corporation absent an underlying constitutional violation.” The plaintiff’s failed to show that McCree’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated by Walmart.
"With respect to her federal claims, plaintiff has failed to identify a genuine issue of material fact or present affirmative evidence in opposition to the defendants' motions. Because the only claims remaining in this case are state law tort claims, including claims addressed by the City of Chester, the court should decline to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over those claims and remand this case to the Chester County Court of Common Pleas."
The recommendation was written to District Court Judge Joseph Anderson, who will make the determination whether to grant the summary judgment or order a jury trial. The parties have two weeks from Wednesday (when the recommendation was filed) to submit specific written objections.
Reporter Brian Garner contributed to the story