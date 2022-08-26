A federal magistrate has written a recommendation in favor of summary judgments requested by Walmart and former Chester police officers Nicholas Harris and Justin Baker in the federal lawsuit brought against them by the estate of the late Ariane McCree.

In November of 2019, McCree was shot and killed by the two officers in the parking lot of the Chester Walmart. McCree went to the store on the morning of November 23 to get a door lock. He left without paying for the item, returned later and was going to be served with both a trespass notice and arrested on shoplifting charges. He was handcuffed and taken to a loss prevention office, where videos previously obtained by the News & Reporter showed him bull rush Harris (who was off-duty and working security for the store) and run out of the store. He was chased through the parking lot and had a second encounter with Harris during which the officer said McCree headbutted him several times. A witness said McCree managed to get to his car and retrieve a handgun, which he pointed at Harris. At that point, Harris did fire shots at McCree, but his gun jammed twice and he ran out of ammunition. Baker was en route to pick up McCree for the shoplifting charge and first heard over his radio that McCree had escaped and then heard calls of “shots fired.” He exited his car and encountered McCree, still handcuffed, who brandished his gun over his hip. After an order to drop the gun, Baker fired multiple shots, three of which struck McCree (in the arm, chest and hip). When McCree went down, Baker approached him, took the gun (which McCree had purchased in Rock Hill in 2016) from his hand and attempted to handcuff him, only to find he was already cuffed. He applied pressure to the chest wound until EMS arrived on the scene. McCree was pronounced dead a short time later.

Trending Videos