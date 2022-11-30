The Great Falls Heart & Soul group aims to feed the heart and soul of their community, and on Saturday before the Great Falls Christmas Parade, they fed their stomachs as well.
Free hot dogs were on offer at the Heart & Soul Launch Party. The Heart & Soul committee urged people to fill out a couple of surveys during the launch part, which included tours of the Heart & Soul office at Argonne Street in Great Falls.
A handout explained what Community Heart & Soul is: ‘Community Heart & Soul is a resident-driven process that engages the entire population of a town in identifying what they love most about their community, what future they want for it and how to achieve it.’
On hand to wish the Heart & Soul group well was Alexis Halbert, Senior Community Heart & Soul trainer with the Orton Family Foundation, the organization that started and supports the Heart & Soul initiatives across the country.
“Great Falls is really looking forward to bringing the community together, to think about their future and understand what’s really important, so people can really work together.
“What’s most important for Great Falls is this initiative comes from the people and the residents. That is what Heart & Soul is all about, finding ways to talk, to get together, dig deep into what matters, and what that’s going to look like. Where this program goes from here is to be determined.
“I know that what I’ve seen, the passion and the dedication so far of residents in Great Falls is that people are ready to work together and make something happen,” she said. She added she has seen a level of dedication to the initiative in Great Falls that is exciting and ranks up there with the best Heart & Soul programs across the country.
“When you set a strong foundation, what’s going to happen in the future is going to be good,” she said.
“The level of enthusiasm I’ve seen from this group really shows me that this project is going to last and it’s going to bring a lot of people in,” she said.
Speaking of setting a strong foundation, unlike many Heart & Soul programs, the initiative in Great Falls has a new brick-and-mortar home, in a building that variously housed the magistrate’s office and in the past, the Great Falls Health Department. Having a permanent office means that the Great Falls Heart & Soul will have a base of operations, a place they can make a hub of the activities in the community that they will help generate.
Chester County Councilman and Heart and Soul Committee Member Mike Vaughn said the project is looking to hire a part-time coordinator who can keep the office and answer questions that residents might have about Heart & Soul and how the project is working in Great Falls.
“Heart & Soul is a two year process (we are in Phase I) and it’s a process that we are blessed to have three town in this area (in addition to Great Falls there are Heart & Soul projects in Fort Lawn and in Kershaw). Thanks to the Arras Foundation (which provides local support) we are leading the way,” Vaughn said.
The Great Falls Heart & Soul project is currently gathering information on surveys that are available online at the Great Falls Heart and Soul Facebook page.
According to the first page of the survey, ‘The Great Falls Heart & Soul reconnects people with what they love most about the town of Great Falls and translates those personal & emotional connections into a blueprint for the future community decisions. We want to know what the future looks like for Great Falls and how to achieve it.’
One survey asks residents what uses the three former Republic Mill Sites should be put to, recreational, mixed use (residential, commercial, retail, etc.) or industrial development? Another form gives citizens the chance to sign up for the Heart & Soul project and gauges their interest in working on one of several sub-teams. A third form seeks data on how people feel about living in Great Falls and what they think about their community and its future.
Cynthia Curtis with the Arras Foundation is the Great Falls Heart and Soul coach, walking them through the steps of the Heart & Soul process.
“A lot of the team are lifelong residents of Great Falls — a few have grown up here, gone away and then come back and we have some who moved here. As far as the group, we have a steering team with 10 full-fledged team members, and then we have a good representation of other project members,” she said, agreeing that an initiative like Heart & Soul rests on the level of citizen participation. The team members are the “motor that makes the project work,” she said. Those members include a Chester County Councilman, a Town of Great Falls Councilwoman, retired educators, businesspeople, non-profit staffers and members of the faith community, Curtis said.
Heart & Soul team members will soon be gathering feedback from residents (the coverage area is not just the Town Limits of Great Falls but the entire Great Falls School district boundaries) about their thoughts on Great Falls and what they would like the area’s future to be.