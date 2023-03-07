Mike and T

Richburg Fire Assistant Chief Mike Ehrmanntraut and Chief T. Melton asked council for authorization to apply for a FEMA Fire grant for a mobile air system that will not only benefit the Richburg Fire Department, but could be deployed across the county.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Richburg Fire Chief T. Melton and Assistant Chief Mike Ehrmanntraut asked Chester County Council at their February meeting for permission to seek a FEMA grant for an air system.

“We have applied for the FEMA grant every year it has been available and through the years we’ve collected over $600,000 in grants,” Chief Melton said.

Trending Videos