Richburg Fire Chief T. Melton and Assistant Chief Mike Ehrmanntraut asked Chester County Council at their February meeting for permission to seek a FEMA grant for an air system.
“We have applied for the FEMA grant every year it has been available and through the years we’ve collected over $600,000 in grants,” Chief Melton said.
This grant is a FEMA Fire Act Grant in the amount of $200,602.39 dollars with a match of $10,632.40 dollars to purchase a new 6000 psi air system to assist in incidents.
The grant will replace a 20-year old air system that no longer provides enough air pressure to refill the breathing apparatus that firefighters use.
Assistant Chief Ehrmanntraut provided some background on the air system.
“The idea is when we go to a fire, we wear a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) on our back and when we come out of a building, it’s empty and we need to refill it. We plan to apply for a mobile unit, that has an air compressor in it and a fill station…we can bring that to Great Falls, we can bring that to North Chester or Fort Lawn, pretty much any fire district. We can bring it anywhere in the state – we are a member of automatic mutual aid here in Chester County, but we are also a member of state fire mobilization, so we have resources that can go anywhere. It gives us a leg up by providing the equipment that we can use not only here but all over. We are hoping that utility is going to give us a leg on applying for the grant,” Ehrmanntraut said.
The Richburg FD will apply for the grant, and a decision will be made about a year from now, Chief Melton said.