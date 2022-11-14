Outside of the school board and one Chester County Council seat, many local or district races featured no drama due to lack of competition.

For the most part, voters last week had the option to write someone in for many offices or simply vote for lone candidate. Republican Randy Newman, a multi-term incumbent, won his race for Sixth Circuit Solicitor last week. The Sixth Circuit encompasses Chester, Lancaster and Fairfield and no one opted to run against Newman. Chester County Probate Judge Terry Zion (a Republican) ran unopposed, as did Republican S.C. House District 43 Rep. Randy Ligon.

