Outside of the school board and one Chester County Council seat, many local or district races featured no drama due to lack of competition.
For the most part, voters last week had the option to write someone in for many offices or simply vote for lone candidate. Republican Randy Newman, a multi-term incumbent, won his race for Sixth Circuit Solicitor last week. The Sixth Circuit encompasses Chester, Lancaster and Fairfield and no one opted to run against Newman. Chester County Probate Judge Terry Zion (a Republican) ran unopposed, as did Republican S.C. House District 43 Rep. Randy Ligon.
Robin Beam and Ethan Gaston Bedford won spots on the Soil and Water District Commission (there were two spots and they were the only two names on the ballot). Same with Claudia Dean and William Wishert on the Watershed Conservation District Rocky Creek and Michael Allen and David Wilson on the Watershed Conservation District Tinker’s Creek.
One of the few competitive races was in the S.C. House of Representatives District 41 where incumbent Annie McDaniel defeated Republican Jennifer Brecheisen. The district contains part of Chester County, part of Richland County and all of Fairfield County and has long been in Democrat hands. McDaniel won in Chester County 2,038 to 1,280 and district-wide by a margin of 8,07