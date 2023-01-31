Filing will open this Friday for a special election in the Town of Great Falls.
In December, multi-term Great Falls Town Councilman Glenn Smith announced his resignation from Town government. Karen Roach, Chester County Elections Director, confirmed to the News & Reporter in early January that she had received Smith’s resignation the month before. Smith had previously served as mayor pro tem and generally handled financial reports during meetings. Roach said the resignation took effect on December 21. Filing for his seat will open this Friday, February 3 at noon and end Feb. 13 at noon. Those interested in running must file necessary paperwork at the Chester County elections office on Ella Street. Smith was just reelected in 2022, so there will be three years remaining on his unexpired term. The election is slated to take place on March 21.