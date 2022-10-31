Shoeboxes

Chester First Baptist Church Pastor Clay Waldrip and his wife Kathy display some Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The Church is once again participating in this gift collection program where shoeboxes of gifts are distributed to children in need around the world.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

It’s time to open your hearts and open a shoebox to help fill a few during Operation Christmas Child.

Once again First Baptist Church in Chester is acting as the relay point where people can drop off their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, said First Baptist Pastor Clay Waldrip and OCC Relay Center Coordinator Kathy Waldrip.

