It’s time to open your hearts and open a shoebox to help fill a few during Operation Christmas Child.
Once again First Baptist Church in Chester is acting as the relay point where people can drop off their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, said First Baptist Pastor Clay Waldrip and OCC Relay Center Coordinator Kathy Waldrip.
In the fall of 2021 the Chester community delivered 1853 shoeboxes to the Lancaster collection center for distribution around the world.
First Baptist has been participating in this program of the Samaritan’s Purse organization for well over 15 years or more.
The church has made this one of their favorite charities because it gives the children of the congregation something to do (the Sunday school classes as the RAs and MAs also help collect and fill shoeboxes).
“They’re always excited about going and buying things to help other children,” Kathy Waldrip said.
“We also get to see the videos of the children around the world accepting the shoebox gifts and that warms peoples’ hearts to see how the kids love receiving the gifts, especially knowing that they don’t receive gifts that often,” she said.
“So much joy is spread just by filling a small shoebox,” she added.
The Church has a limited number of the special decorative shoeboxes from Samaritan’s Purse that are free for people to fill on a first come-first served basis. Other options are to fill one of the plastic shoeboxes that can be found at dollar stores, getting shoeboxes from a shoe store, or purchasing shoeboxes for groups to fill from Samaritan’s Purse directly.
The Church has already distributed over 400 shoeboxes to churches and people in the community.
The Church has copies of brochures that explain how to pack a shoebox and what items are suggested to pack it. Contributors are urged to remember at least one “Wow” item (a doll, a soccer ball with a pump, stuffed animal, etc.). No toothpaste, used or damaged items, war-related items breakables, foods or liquids should be included, Clay Waldrip said. A $10 shipping donation is requested to cover the cost of shipping each shoebox donated. Donors can include a personal note to the child if they would like, and sometimes, Clay said, you might get a response from a kid who received your gifts.
Kathy Waldrip said what you put in the shoebox depends on the age you are packing for.
Shoeboxes will be collected at the Church from Nov. 14-21 at the following dates and times:
Monday, Nov. 14 — 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, Nov. 15 — 10 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, Nov. 16 — 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17 — 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 — 2-4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 — 9-10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20 — 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21 — 8-9 a.m.
“The reasons we do this every year is because it brings joy to children, and it also spreads the Gospel. The children who receive a shoebox are invited to participate in a 12-week Bible study called “The Greatest Journey,” with materials printed in the child’s language. A lot of times, a church is started from the children being touched by the Spirit and a family being touched. It’s a way to get the Gospel out, and all from a little shoebox,” said Clay Waldrip.
If you would like more information, contact Relay Coordinator Kathy Waldrip at 803-519-6030 or email clay@fbchester.com.