Santa will stop there. So did some other people with special gifts.
Volunteers from the Fort Lawn Community Center along with some community partners made seven stops on the Christmas Food Tour last week. Laden with food supplied by Harvest Hope Food Bank, the Lancaster Meat Market, Duke Energy and Nutramax, FLCC volunteers along with other volunteers from the Chester County School District, distributed bags of food (including proteins) to residents in need at the Community Center, the Edgemoor Lando Fire Department, the West Chester Fire Department, the Turning Point of Chester, the Lowrys Fire Department, GRASP in Great Falls (where Heart & Soul volunteers lent a hand as well) and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
The N&R caught up with FLCC Board Member Steve Nunn and his crew at the West Chester Fire Department distribution site.
“We’re distributing food at seven different locations in Chester County. The food has been donated or purchased; I’ve made about five trips to the harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia.
“We’re really excited about this effort here today, meeting the needs of the people in the Chester County area. Not everybody is as blessed as most of us. It’s a humbling experience to be able to participate in such a event with such broad reach, not only for the community’s sake, but it’s been good for the other organizations who have contributed time, money and efforts to help this be possible,” Nunn said.
He said the Christmas Food Tour wanted to reach multiple locations because Chester County is such a rural area.
“A lot of the people we help don’t have the ways and means to travel to one central location, and if you go to different locations, family members can bring someone out and it’s more convenient and leads to better participation and we’re better able to meet the needs of the people in the county,” he said.
Nunn said the reactions from the people they have helped have been positive.
“There have been a lot of smiles, a lot of ‘Thank Yous’. I guess if there is a reward, that is the reward, to know the joy that this small effort that we are doing is producing in people’s lives,” he said.