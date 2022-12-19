Santa will stop there. So did some other people with special gifts.

Volunteers from the Fort Lawn Community Center along with some community partners made seven stops on the Christmas Food Tour last week. Laden with food supplied by Harvest Hope Food Bank, the Lancaster Meat Market, Duke Energy and Nutramax, FLCC volunteers along with other volunteers from the Chester County School District, distributed bags of food (including proteins) to residents in need at the Community Center, the Edgemoor Lando Fire Department, the West Chester Fire Department, the Turning Point of Chester, the Lowrys Fire Department, GRASP in Great Falls (where Heart & Soul volunteers lent a hand as well) and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

