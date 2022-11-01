KENTEX

Lewisville’s defense forced and recovered three fumbles in the second quarter against McBee

 BY DON WORTHINGTON

Throughout the season, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware has told his team to focus on the next game and not think about the playoffs until they start.

Now, though, they can think about the playoffs. Lewisville opens the post-season at home Friday night as a number one seed against sixth-seeded Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. Boulware said people should not look at the seeding of this week’s opponent and think it indicates that the Lions are in for an easy night.

