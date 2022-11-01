Throughout the season, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware has told his team to focus on the next game and not think about the playoffs until they start.
Now, though, they can think about the playoffs. Lewisville opens the post-season at home Friday night as a number one seed against sixth-seeded Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. Boulware said people should not look at the seeding of this week’s opponent and think it indicates that the Lions are in for an easy night.
“They are very athletic. You can tell they are a young team that is maybe looking for its identity, but they are one of the more athletic teams we’ve seen,” Boulware said.
The team will operate out of the spread and Boulware said the Trojans throw the ball about 60% of the time. He is very impressed with triggerman Arquan Edwards, a six-foot-three, 195 pounder with a big arm. He has also seen him lining up at outside linebacker and even defensive end on the other side of the ball.
“He’s slinging it 40, 45 yards all over the field. They are spread but they have some under center stuff too. They do a good job of mixing it up,” Boulware said.
The Trojans are 5-5, but played in a tough region and got involved in some shootouts. They won last week 14-8 over Ridge Spring-Monetta, lost the previous week to Denmark-Olar 39-28 and won the week before that 42-21 over Williston-Elko. Defensively, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler will work from a 4-3, will stunt a lot and feature a young but very athletic secondary.
Lewisville (9-1) is coming in off a 44-18 win over McBee that completed an unbeaten run through region play. The Lions blew open a close game in the second quarter by forcing three turnovers. The team was without starting quarterback Ian Grissom, but Jordan Strong played well in his place and Damion Fee had a monster game running the ball, going for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Boulware said his team is healthy and that “everyone is back” this week.
The two teams did have a couple of common opponents. Lewisville beat Ridge Spring-Monetta 40-0 (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler beat them 14-8_ and knocked off Wagener-Salley 50-24, while the Trojans fell to the War Eagles 27-22.
Finishing the region slate unbeaten was important for his team as a statement, Boulware said, but practically speaking, he also wanted to keep the momentum going in terms of winning a fourth-straight game after the lone loss of the season (28-20 to Andrew Jackson). They did that and now have gotten exactly what they wanted…that being at least two home playoff games if they keep on winning.
“We haven’t looked ahead all year. We’re excited to be playing at home again. I told the guys there are a lot of people putting their pads now. We’re where you want to be at the end of the year,” Boulware said.
Lewisville plays host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler this Friday night at 7:30.