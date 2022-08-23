When there is an important task at hand, you need to be focused and going about your business quickly is a must. Don’t get distracted and don’t fall asleep on the job…especially if your “job” is being a burglar.
Go with me, friends, to Tennessee this past weekend where a young couple had just met up for their first date. They found a common love of music and of playing the piano in particular. As I’m sure we’ve all done, they decided to manifest their shared interest by breaking into a church. See, enjoying piano playing is altogether different than having a piano to play, so they figured a church was a place they might find one. As luck would have it, the first church that stopped at (after midnight) had an unlocked door. So, they strolled right in and tickled the ivories for a while. Wanting a memento of their first date, they took four Bibles, some drumsticks and a collection plate on their way out. Perhaps they’d never read the texts they confiscated, but there is something in there about stealing being bad and whatnot. And the collection plate…I mean, maybe they had plans to become street performers and thought maybe people would toss dollars in it.
Anyway, everything they did was captured on video and they were arrested shortly thereafter.
To me, the best scenario would have been one where police arrived as they were seated and still playing the piano.
“Hey look, our deft musical skills have attracted an audience. You guys have a seat. Can we play something for you?”
“Do you know any Elvis? Maybe ‘Jailhouse Rock?’ ”
“No, I don’t really know that one.”
“How about ‘In the Jailhouse Now?’ ”
“I am so embarrassed. I don’t know that one either.”
“I would love to hear ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ or ‘Chain Gang’ or ‘Still Doing Time.’ ”
They may have time to build up a bigger musical repertoire, since the couple is facing felony burglary charges.
A few years ago in Pasadena, California, a man described as a “transient in his early 50s…on parole for robbery” entered a home uninvited. Apparently “rummaging through several rooms” can make a transient man in his 50s on parole work up quite an appetite, so he went to the kitchen and made himself a sandwich. He then had “several beverages” before falling asleep in the floor. At a certain point, the folks who actually live there saw the guy, called the police and he was arrested without incident.
“I’m going to have to apologize for this one guys,” I imagine him saying to the police.” I never should have made a sandwich out of that leftover turkey. Stuff puts me to sleep every time. It’s basically a delicious, meaty sleeping pill.”
I also found several stories about burglars entering homes and applying makeup during their heist. I understand wanting to look your best for the security cameras that are capturing your felonious acts, but give me a break here. This is the problem we have in this country. Folks are too distracted by every little thing to get any work done. We have to address this crisis of productivity. If you want to achieve greatness, you have to plan your work and work your plan and stop sleeping on the job.