When there is an important task at hand, you need to be focused and going about your business quickly is a must. Don’t get distracted and don’t fall asleep on the job…especially if your “job” is being a burglar.

Go with me, friends, to Tennessee this past weekend where a young couple had just met up for their first date. They found a common love of music and of playing the piano in particular. As I’m sure we’ve all done, they decided to manifest their shared interest by breaking into a church. See, enjoying piano playing is altogether different than having a piano to play, so they figured a church was a place they might find one. As luck would have it, the first church that stopped at (after midnight) had an unlocked door. So, they strolled right in and tickled the ivories for a while. Wanting a memento of their first date, they took four Bibles, some drumsticks and a collection plate on their way out. Perhaps they’d never read the texts they confiscated, but there is something in there about stealing being bad and whatnot. And the collection plate…I mean, maybe they had plans to become street performers and thought maybe people would toss dollars in it.

