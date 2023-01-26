Footprint LLC, the company in Chester County industry specializing in the manufacture of sustainable materials and packaging, is closing their doors after seven years.
A letter on January 26 from Todd Landis, Chief People Officer of Footprint, states' When Footprint arrived in South Carolina in 2015, we were welcomed into the Richburg community with open arms. We have had the great pleasure of working with many wonderful people over the past seven years and owe much of our company’s growth and success to our valued team members in South Carolina.
'Footprint and Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. announced in December 2022 that they mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Merger Agreement. The termination resulted from unfavorable public market conditions. To set Footprint up as a healthy and sustainable private company, it must start with efforts to strengthen and right-sized the Company to serve its customers and partners profitably. After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to cease operations at our Richburg, South Carolina facility March 28, 2023.
'We have notified Richburg employees of this decision and would like to assure you that we are working to provide them with the resources they need to be successful in finding new career opportunities and navigating this transition. This is not a decision we take lightly, and we are acutely aware of the impact that this will have on our 170 team members, their families, and the surrounding community. We will do all we can to be a responsible and caring member of this community as we execute this process.
'South Carolina has been a wonderful home for Footprint over the past seven years. We are very grateful for the opportunity to have made investments and done business in Richburg. We wish this community the very best and thank our team members for their hard work and commitment. The Palmetto State will always hold a special place in our hearts.'
The company announced their opening in February of 2015 with plans to invest $15.4 million in their facility. Footprint leased a 109,000-square-foot building at 546 L&C Distribution Park.
"Our hearts go out to the displaced workers." said Robert Long, director of Chester County Economic Development. "We are working with the state's Rapid Response team and SC Works to schedule a job fair to assist these folks in finding new employment. We are also actively working with Colliers International to find a new tenant for the building being vacated."