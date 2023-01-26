Footprint containers

Containers manufactured by Footprint LLC.

Footprint LLC, the company in Chester County industry specializing in the manufacture of sustainable materials and packaging, is closing their doors after seven years.

A letter on January 26 from Todd Landis, Chief People Officer of Footprint, states' When Footprint arrived in South Carolina in 2015, we were welcomed into the Richburg community with open arms. We have had the great pleasure of working with many wonderful people over the past seven years and owe much of our company’s growth and success to our valued team members in South Carolina.

Trending Videos