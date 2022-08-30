When you are trying to get work done in the trenches, it helps to have a tank.
The college football season has officially begun and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will kick off the season on Thursday with a game at Central Florida. When they do, they will have former Chester High School standout Octaveon “Tank” Minter in the starting lineup on the defensive line. Minter, a sophomore, broke into the lineup as a freshman last year and thrived. On the year, he appeared in nine games and recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Those numbers made him a second team All-MEAC selection last year and put him on another prestigious list this year. It was recently announced that the 6’2, 245-pounder was picked as a second team pre-season all-conference player.