Jim Rex spent his career working in education. Last week he educated local officials on the popularity of pickleball.
Rex, the former South Carolina Superintendent of Education and a gubernatorial candidate, was a late addition to the Great Falls Town Council agenda at last Monday’s meeting. Now a resident of Woodside Harbor on Lake Wateree, he said he and many of his neighbors sort of consider Great Falls their home even though they don’t technically live there.
“I’ve been a lake Wateree resident for 22 years,” he said. “For many of us, this is the town we come to, connect to, it’s where we shop.”
He acknowledged the many “exciting things” happening in Great Falls in terms of recreation and tourism, including the coming whitewater recreation. He said there is a recreational opportunity the Town could easily pursue, that being pickleball.
“It’s the fastest growing sport on the planet. If you haven’t heard of it, you will,” he said.
He gave some history on the sport, which was invented by a pair of American dads. It is similar to tennis, but is played on a much smaller court and incorporates elements of badminton and ping pong. Rex said it is something anyone, regardless of age or level of athletic ability, can play.
“They built the rules so that anyone could play. It’s slower than tennis and does not allow one person to dominate another easily because of a 140-miles-per-hour serve,” Rex said.
He also noted that a number of high-profile professional athletes have recently gotten involved in ownership of pickleball pro team, including Tom Brady and Lebron James.
Rex said he and many of his neighbors enjoy the sport and he thinks they would come to Great Falls to play it. He noted that the Town has some “underutilized” tennis courts that would make excellent pickleball playing surfaces. Similar moves have been made in Winnsboro and parts of York County and they are used far more frequently than they were as tennis courts.
“If you build it, they will come,” Rex said, borrowing a quote from the film “Field of Dreams.”
He figured the cost to convert two tennis courts into multiple pickleball playing surfaces would be about $20,000.
No decision was made on the matter, but members of the Council, some of whom said they were unfamiliar with the sport, were generally receptive to Rex’s presentation.